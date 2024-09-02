Elon Musk’s Starlink made its African debut in January 2023, with Nigeria as its first launch site. The next-gen satellite internet provider promised to revolutionize high-speed internet connectivity in Africa’s most populous nation, with ambitious plans to expand across the continent.

Starlink also pledged to deliver low-latency internet to areas where connectivity is either unreliable or non-existent. By October 2023, the service was officially available in seven African countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, Malawi, and Zambia. Since then, Starlink has extended its reach to a total of 13 African countries, including Mauritius and Sierra Leone.

Despite its relatively high cost, Starlink's network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites provides coverage almost anywhere on the planet, making it a valuable option even in rural villages where broadband access is limited.

However, its journey in Africa has been far from smooth. The continent, where only 40% of the 1.3 billion people have internet access—the lowest rate in the world—presents significant regulatory challenges for Starlink.

For example, on August 14th, 2023, South Africa banned the import of Starlink kits, leaving the country cut off from SpaceX’s satellite internet. Despite its presence in neighbouring countries, South Africa, the region’s largest economy, has yet to join Starlink’s network.

Below is a list of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024