ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Elon Musk’s Starlink made its African debut in January 2023, with Nigeria as its first launch site.

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024
List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024
  • Business Insider Africa presents a list of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024.
  • The list is courtesy of Starlink's availability map.
  • Starlink made its African debut in January 2023, with Nigeria as its first launch site.

Recommended articles

Elon Musk’s Starlink made its African debut in January 2023, with Nigeria as its first launch site. The next-gen satellite internet provider promised to revolutionize high-speed internet connectivity in Africa’s most populous nation, with ambitious plans to expand across the continent.

Starlink also pledged to deliver low-latency internet to areas where connectivity is either unreliable or non-existent. By October 2023, the service was officially available in seven African countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, Malawi, and Zambia. Since then, Starlink has extended its reach to a total of 13 African countries, including Mauritius and Sierra Leone.

Despite its relatively high cost, Starlink's network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites provides coverage almost anywhere on the planet, making it a valuable option even in rural villages where broadband access is limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, its journey in Africa has been far from smooth. The continent, where only 40% of the 1.3 billion people have internet access—the lowest rate in the world—presents significant regulatory challenges for Starlink.

For example, on August 14th, 2023, South Africa banned the import of Starlink kits, leaving the country cut off from SpaceX’s satellite internet. Despite its presence in neighbouring countries, South Africa, the region’s largest economy, has yet to join Starlink’s network.

Rank Country Launch date
1 Nigeria January, 2023
2 Rwanda February, 2023
3 Mozambique June, 2023
4 Kenya July, 2023
5 Malawi July, 2023
6 Benin November, 2023
7 Zambia November, 2023
8 Eswatini December, 2023
9 Sierra Leone June, 2024
10 South Sudan July, 2024
11 Madagascar July, 2024
12 Botswana August, 2023
13 Ghana August, 2024
Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

Top 10 strongest activities in Nigeria’s GDP growth in Q2 2024

Top 10 strongest activities in Nigeria’s GDP growth in Q2 2024

Miners urge FG to enforce use of locally sourced barite by oil companies

Miners urge FG to enforce use of locally sourced barite by oil companies

Dangote refinery and Nigeria’s forex crisis - Analysis

Dangote refinery and Nigeria’s forex crisis - Analysis

Casinos not on GamStop UK - Best non-GamStop slot sites

Casinos not on GamStop UK - Best non-GamStop slot sites

10 Nigerian companies with the highest number of employees

10 Nigerian companies with the highest number of employees

MyStake Casino Review: Uncovering bonuses and features

MyStake Casino Review: Uncovering bonuses and features

Explore international inbound shipping with GIG logistics

Explore international inbound shipping with GIG logistics

Bet9ja Foundation Unveils Impact Report: A year of transformative change

Bet9ja Foundation Unveils Impact Report: A year of transformative change

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top African countries in global skill ranking [BusinessDay NG]

Top 10 African countries in global skill ranking

Top African countries involved in money laundering, terrorism financing [FCA]

Top 10 African countries involved in money laundering, terrorism financing

Nigeria has nothing on you with Haier Thermocool!

Nigeria has nothing on you with Haier Thermocool!

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024