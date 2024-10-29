Inside the Mahindra XUV700: A look at the luxurious and spacious interior

Stepping into the Mahindra XUV700 feels like entering a luxurious lounge that offers comfort and innovative technology.

Mahindra has gone out to design an interior that matches this mid-size SUV's bold and muscular exterior.

From plush seats to ambient lighting and a dual-screen setup, the cabin offers a premium, modern atmosphere focused on the occupants' pleasure. Read on for more details about the Mahindra XUV700 interior.

Spacious and Practical Interior

The XUV700 promises excellent practicality that effortlessly meets daily demands. Its construction optimally uses the 2750mm wheelbase for passenger space. The cabin offers ample headroom and legroom for occupants in both rows, enabling comfortable long drives. For convenient access, the SUV has wide-opening doors complemented by a ride height that makes ingress and egress easy for elders and children.

The SUV’s versatility shines through the 5 and 7-seater layouts based on buyer preferences. The bench seat in the second row fits three average-sized adults abreast. The third row would be appropriate for children or teenagers. Overall, the XUV700 checks the right boxes for roominess, flexibility, and ease of access for occupants.

Luxurious Comfort and Design

Mahindra has designed the XUV700 with luxury and comfort as the foremost priority. As you step inside, the plush leatherette seats pamper you with ample cushioning. Adding to the ambience are thoughtfully placed ambient lighting strips stretching across the cabin. The SUV also houses dual high-resolution infotainment screens and a premium sound system.

With multi-way adjustable powered seats, climate control, wireless charging, and soft-touch textures across the fascia, the XUV700’s interiors exude premium sophistication. Through its ergonomic and technological refinements, the cabin balances visual aesthetics with optimum passenger comfort.

Technology at its Edge

Mahindra has packed the XUV700 with cutting-edge technology to enhance the driving experience. The main attraction is the large infotainment touchscreen offering seamless connectivity, navigation and camera feeds. It also works with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle has a premium sound system for an immersive audio experience. In addition to these, there is wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, and electronic sunroof.

Loaded with this suite of futuristic gadgets focused on convenience and entertainment, the XUV700 sets a new benchmark for tech integration in its category. The blend of these smart, user-friendly technologies makes the XUV700 stand out in its segment, much like the Maruti Suzuki Swift does with its appeal in the hatchback segment. However, the XUV700 merges tech and luxury to create a premium driving experience.

Adaptive Cruise Control for Easy Driving

With its adaptive cruise control, the Mahindra XUV700 simplifies driving in the city or highway. The radar-based system maintains a set speed while adjusting the gap with vehicles ahead. For example, if you've set the cruise at 60 km/hr, the SUV will accelerate or brake accordingly based on traffic movement. This feature mitigates driver fatigue and enhances safety.

The higher trim XUV700 variants also include other advanced assists for added convenience:

Front collision warning: This feature monitors the road ahead through radar and cameras. If the system detects the possibility of an impending frontal collision with another vehicle or object, it warns the driver, allowing the driver to take evasive action.

Lane keep assist: This system uses cameras to detect lane markings on the road. If the vehicle unintentionally drifts out of the lane, lane keep assist applies subtle corrections and steers the SUV back into the lane, preventing accidental lane departure.

Smart pilot assist: It combines adaptive cruise control and lane centring. It can automatically adjust speeds based on traffic conditions and keep the XUV700 centred within lane markings. This significantly reduces the burden on the driver during highway driving or bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The Bottom Line

The Mahindra XUV700 sets a new benchmark for premium interiors in the mid-size SUV segment. No other vehicle comes close regarding lavish seats, ambient lighting, and technology infusion. From the materials used to overall ergonomics, occupants are guaranteed a peaceful and enjoyable ride. Smart features like ADAS enhance convenience while safety remains paramount. Altogether, the XUV700’s cabin reflects Mahindra’s mission to provide an innovative and comfortable sanctuary on wheels.

---