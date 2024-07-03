ADVERTISEMENT
5 DISCOs with the most metered customers

Solomon Ekanem

The total number of metered customers by 11 DISCOs during the period dropped by 63.2% from 23,724 customers recorded in April 2024.

DISCOs with the highest metered customers [Getty Images]

The “Metering and Customer Service Standards” report released by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission, (NERC) for the month of May 2024 has revealed a decline in total number of metered customers.

According to the report, the total number of metered customers by the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) during the period dropped by 63.2% from 23,724 customers recorded in April 2024, to 8,733 customers in May 2024.

Further breakdown of the metering report also noted that some of the DISCOs registered more customers during the period while some others made little effort in metering electricity consumers in their zones.

Here are the five top DISCOs with the highest metered customers for the period:

Ikeja Electric Plc is currently the largest DISCO and caters for about 700,000 customers.

The DISCO operates six business units (BU) which covers Abule Egba, Ikeja, Shomolu, Ikorodu, Oshodi and Akowonjo.

Ikeja Electric recorded 2,576 metered customers in May 2024.

The Aba Independent Power Plant is the first independent and integrated power utility in Nigeria. The Project is presently owned by the Project Developer/Sponsor: Geometric Power Limited, Aba Power Limited, and other investors and aims to cater for the many industries in the state.

Aba power registered 1,398 new metered customers in May 2024.

DISCOs with the highest metered customers [Business Post Nigeria] Pulse Nigeria
JED operates in the regions of Plateau, Gombe, Bauchi and Benue States and has one of the longest distribution networks in the country. JED caters to over Four Hundred Thousand (400,000) customers.

JED registered 1,189 metered customers in May 2024.

YEDC is responsible for electricity distribution to four states which include Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, and Yobe.

The DISCO registered 964 metered customers in May 2024.

EEDC has 18 Business Units and one undertaking. The disco is in charge of the five states in the South East geo-political Zone, namely: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

EEDC registered 788 new metered customers in May 2024.

The report also noted that other DISCOs recorded low number of metered customers during the period and they include: Abuja electricity distribution company (22), Kano (144), Eko (171), Benin (237), Port Harcourt (288), Kaduna (390) and Ibadan (566).

