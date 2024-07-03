5 DISCOs with the most metered customers

According to the report, the total number of metered customers by the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) during the period dropped by 63.2% from 23,724 customers recorded in April 2024, to 8,733 customers in May 2024.

Further breakdown of the metering report also noted that some of the DISCOs registered more customers during the period while some others made little effort in metering electricity consumers in their zones.

5 DISCOs with the highest metered customers

Here are the five top DISCOs with the highest metered customers for the period:

1. Ikeja Electric

Ikeja Electric Plc is currently the largest DISCO and caters for about 700,000 customers.

The DISCO operates six business units (BU) which covers Abule Egba, Ikeja, Shomolu, Ikorodu, Oshodi and Akowonjo.

Ikeja Electric recorded 2,576 metered customers in May 2024.

2. Aba Power

The Aba Independent Power Plant is the first independent and integrated power utility in Nigeria. The Project is presently owned by the Project Developer/Sponsor: Geometric Power Limited, Aba Power Limited, and other investors and aims to cater for the many industries in the state.

Aba power registered 1,398 new metered customers in May 2024.

3. Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED)

JED operates in the regions of Plateau, Gombe, Bauchi and Benue States and has one of the longest distribution networks in the country. JED caters to over Four Hundred Thousand (400,000) customers.

JED registered 1,189 metered customers in May 2024.

4. Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC)

YEDC is responsible for electricity distribution to four states which include Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, and Yobe.

The DISCO registered 964 metered customers in May 2024.

5. Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC)

EEDC has 18 Business Units and one undertaking. The disco is in charge of the five states in the South East geo-political Zone, namely: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

EEDC registered 788 new metered customers in May 2024.