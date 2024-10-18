ADVERTISEMENT
Cooking gas price rises by 4.19% in September, kerosene surges by 5.97% - NBS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The report said the September price represented a 4.19% increase, compared to what was obtained in August.

This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for September 2024 released on Friday in Abuja. The report said the September price represented a 4.19% increase, compared to what was obtained in August. The NBS said the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased on a year-on-year basis by 59.90% from ₦4,189.96 in September 2023 to ₦6,699.63 in September 2024.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Rivers recorded the highest average price at ₦7,285.71, followed by Gombe at ₦7,271.88, and Borno at ₦7,089.72. It said on the other hand, Kebbi recorded the lowest price at ₦5,950.00, followed by Kano and Benue at ₦6,133.33 and ₦6,143.52, respectively.

Analysis according to the six zones, showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price at ₦6,929.02 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by the South-East at ₦6,893.47.

“The North-West recorded the lowest average retail price at ₦6,382.30,” the NBS said.

Also, the NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 4.89% on a month-on-month basis from ₦15,552.56 in August 2024 to ₦16,313.43 in September.

The report said the average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas rose by 76.41% on a year-on-year basis from ₦9,247.40 recorded in September 2023 to ₦16,313.43 in September 2024. State profile analysis showed that Rivers recorded the highest average retail price of ₦17,992.86 followed by Gombe at ₦17,942.86 and Zamfara at ₦17,475.00.

On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price for 12.5kg of cooking gas was recorded in Adamawa at ₦13,983.33, followed by Nassarawa and Bauchi with ₦14,938.50 and ₦15,000.00, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-East recorded the highest average retail price of ₦16,957.29, followed by the South-West at ₦16,665.45. The report said the North-East recorded the lowest price at ₦15,770.75.

Similarly, the NBS said the average retail price per litre of kerosene increased to ₦1,957.44, in September 2024 on a month-on-month basis, showing an increase of 5.97%, compared to the ₦1,847.59 recorded on August 2024.

According to its National Kerosene Price Watch for September 2024 on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 50.68% from ₦1,299.03 in September 2023.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Abuja recorded the highest average price at ₦2,816.67 per litre of kerosene in August, followed by Kaduna at ₦2,437.50 and Akwa Ibom at ₦2,411.11.

“On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Bayelsa at ₦1,416.67, followed by Borno at ₦1,477.83 and Ekiti at ₦1,635.00.”

The NBS said the analysis further showed that the North Central recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Kerosene at ₦2,194.05, followed by the North-West at ₦2,092.92. It said the southeast recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at ₦1,718.89.

The report said the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene paid by consumers in September 2024 was ₦6,818.1, indicating an increase of 5.84% increase from ₦6,441.94 recorded in August 2024.

“On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 55.69% from ₦4,379.31 in September 2023."

On state profile analysis, it showed that Katsina recorded the highest average retail price at ₦8,400 per gallon of kerosene, followed by Jigawa at ₦8,100.00 and Kebbi and Ogun at ₦8,000.00. The report said Nasarawa recorded the lowest price at ₦5,250.00, followed by Adamawa and Niger at ₦5,281.25 and ₦5,291.67, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-West recorded the highest average price per gallon of Kerosene at ₦7,809.52, followed by the South-East at ₦7,700.19.

“North-Central recorded the lowest average price per gallon of Kerosene at ₦6,092.77,” the NBS added.

