CoinPoker launches $1,000,000 Meme millions series featuring DOGE, SHIB & PEPE

CoinPoker’s Meme Millions Tournament Series launches on November 17, offering players the chance to win a share of $1,000,000 in prizes across 13 events featuring popular meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe.

CoinPoker is set to kick off its Meme Millions Tournament Series on November 17, bringing a week-long poker extravaganza with $1,000,000 in prizes. This event, running until November 24, is a must for fans of meme coins and poker alike.

Whether you’re new to meme coins or a seasoned investor, Meme Millions promises something for everyone, from novice players to seasoned pros.

The series features 13 primary events, each dedicated to a different meme coin, along with several side events. Players will encounter fan-favorite coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), as well as niche picks like Brett (BASED), Book of Meme (BOME), and Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE).

Exciting Formats and Huge Airdrops

The tournament offers various game formats, including No Limit Hold’em (NLHE), Pot Limit Omaha (PLO), and Progressive Knock Out (PKO). With $30,000 in meme coin airdrops up for grabs, participants have the chance to win even more.

To qualify for these airdrops, players must join at least one of the 13 main events. Winners will be randomly selected and announced during Sunday’s livestream, with results verified on the blockchain for transparency.

For accessibility, buy-ins range from $1 to $5,000 (USDT), making the tournament inclusive for players of all levels. Whether you're eyeing the $5,000 MEMEsis event with a guaranteed $130,000 prize or the low-stakes Meme Million Event for just $1, there’s a spot for everyone at the table.

Turbo, Deepstack, and Weekend Specials

Adding variety to the competition are Turbo, Standard, and Deepstack games. The weekend specials on November 23 and 24 bring bigger guarantees, including the highly anticipated $5,000 MEMEsis event at 18:05 UTC on Sunday, offering a guaranteed $130,000 prize pool.

For those preferring smaller stakes, events like the $1 buy-in Meme Million Event (MEW—Cat in a Dog’s World) provide a great opportunity to compete for a $400 guaranteed prize.

The Magnificent 13 Meme Coins

CoinPoker’s Meme Millions will feature a wide array of meme coins, including nine of the top 10 by market capitalisation:

1. Dogecoin (DOGE)

2. Shiba Inu (SHIB)

3. Pepe (PEPE)

4. Dogwifhat (WIF)

5. Bonk (BONK)

6. Floki Inu (FLOKI)

7. Brett (BASED)

8. Popcat (POPCAT)

9. Dogs (DOGS)

10. Book of Meme (BOME)

11. Memecoin (MEME)

12. Cat in a Dog’s World (MEW)

13. Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE)

For the complete schedule and additional details, visit the CoinPoker website.

A Booming Sector with Strong Growth Potential

The meme coin market is currently valued at $67 billion, with expectations for continued growth as the altcoin season gains momentum. Airdropped tokens from Meme Millions are poised to increase in value, making participation in this tournament potentially more rewarding over time.

How to Join Meme Millions

Getting started with Meme Millions is straightforward. Download the CoinPoker app from your preferred app store or install the desktop version for PC or MacOS. If you’re new to CoinPoker, you’ll need to register and deposit using crypto or fiat. New users can enjoy a 150% welcome bonus of up to 2,000 in their depositing currency.

Once registered, navigate to the CoinPoker Lobby and select ‘Tournaments.’ All upcoming events will be listed chronologically. Click the green ‘registering’ button to secure your spot in the tournament of your choice.

Before diving into the action, you can adjust settings to customize your playing environment to your preferences.

A Growing Platform with Crypto at Its Core

CoinPoker is rapidly becoming one of the leading online poker platforms, blending the growth of online betting with the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. According to Custom Market Insights, the online poker industry was valued at $96 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 12% through 2030.

CoinPoker leverages blockchain technology for enhanced security and transparency, ensuring a regulated and trustworthy gaming experience. The platform also features a native token, CHP, which offers users benefits like 33% rakeback. The primary in-game currency, Tether (USDT), provides stability and ease of use.

With its cutting-edge features and a strong foothold in both online poker and cryptocurrency sectors, CoinPoker is well-positioned to lead the charge in merging these two booming industries.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Meme Millions Tournament Series and win big with your favorite meme coins.

---