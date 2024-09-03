ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

10 biggest tech company layoffs in Africa since 2020

Solomon Ekanem

Jumia laid off 900 employees in a single event — more than any other tech company in Africa.

Biggest tech company layoffs in Africa [PC Mag]
Biggest tech company layoffs in Africa [PC Mag]

The global tech industry has recently witnessed a wave of layoffs triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the harsh economic climate.

Recommended articles

Apart from the economic crunch, the massive layoffs in the tech industry have been traced to the need for strategic shifts towards emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

A McKinsey report published in 2017 predicted that up to 400 million jobs globally would be displaced by 2030 due to the advent of automation, driven in part by AI and robotics. This is corroborated by a CNN report which notes that about 10% of US workers are in jobs that face the greatest risk of disruption from rapidly evolving artificial intelligence.

According to a report by Business Financing UK and data analysed by Layoffs.fyi, the biggest tech company layoff events globally in the last four years were isolated in different countries and continents based on the number of employees laid off by a company and the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The table below shows the top 10 tech companies in Africa that laid off the largest number of staff during the period;

S/N Company Industry Staff Laid Off Country Date
1 Jumia E-commerce 900 Nigeria Nov 2023
2 Alerzo E-commerce 400 Nigeria June 2023
3 Renmoney Fintech 391 Nigeria April 2020
4 Copia E-commerce 350 Kenya July 2023
5 Wave Fintech 300 Ghana July 2022
6 Twiga Agritech 283 Kenya Aug 2023
7 Twiga Agritech 211 Kenya Nov 2022
8 mPharma Medical 150 Ghana April 2023
9 Alerzo E-commerce 100 Nigeria Nov 2023
10 Bitmex Crypto 75 Seychelles April 2022

The African tech sector faced substantial layoffs since 2020, with big e-commerce platforms like Jumia and Alerzo laying off over 1000 employees combined.

From the table, Nigeria led the group with online retailer Jumia laying off 900 employees in a single event — more than any other tech company in Africa. Nigerian B2B e-commerce firm, Alerzo laid off 400 employees followed by fintech brand Renmoney (391 employees).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Techcrunch, more layoffs have already been recorded in the global tech industry in 2024 following significant workforce reductions with about 60,000 job cuts across 254 companies with the most layoffs occurring in April 2024 (22,153).

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 biggest tech company layoffs in Africa since 2020

10 biggest tech company layoffs in Africa since 2020

IUX partners with Fulham Football Club

IUX partners with Fulham Football Club

FCMB's HERccelerate opens doors for Nigeria's female tech entrepreneurs

FCMB's HERccelerate opens doors for Nigeria's female tech entrepreneurs

Atlantic’s 2024 Mega Exhibition - where home design meets construction technologies

Atlantic’s 2024 Mega Exhibition - where home design meets construction technologies

10 African countries with the highest level of food insecurity

10 African countries with the highest level of food insecurity

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

Top 10 strongest activities in Nigeria’s GDP growth in Q2 2024

Top 10 strongest activities in Nigeria’s GDP growth in Q2 2024

Miners urge FG to enforce use of locally sourced barite by oil companies

Miners urge FG to enforce use of locally sourced barite by oil companies

Dangote refinery and Nigeria’s forex crisis - Analysis

Dangote refinery and Nigeria’s forex crisis - Analysis

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top African countries in global skill ranking [BusinessDay NG]

Top 10 African countries in global skill ranking

Top African countries involved in money laundering, terrorism financing [FCA]

Top 10 African countries involved in money laundering, terrorism financing

Nigeria has nothing on you with Haier Thermocool!

Nigeria has nothing on you with Haier Thermocool!

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024