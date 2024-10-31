﻿BAT Nigeria boosts sustainability drive through ESG Forum 2024 partnership

Africa’s Private Sector is at a critical juncture, with the continent experiencing rapid industrialisation and economic expansion.

As such, the conversation surrounding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles is becoming increasingly relevant. Companies are more so, recognising their crucial role in contributing to sustainability and understanding that sustainable practices are essential for long-term profitability and social responsibility.

Businesses in Nigeria are aligning their operations with various sustainability frameworks and goals, such as the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By doing so, organisations aim to contribute to a more sustainable economic landscape that prioritises environmental stewardship, social equity, and sound governance practices.

BAT Nigeria exemplifies this evolution in ESG commitment through a robust sustainability agenda which is anchored on ambitious ESG goals and targets. For example, from an environmental perspective, the Company aims to achieve net zero GreenHouse Gas emissions by 2050 and has made significant strides in reducing its carbon footprint through the installation of a solar power plant at its state-of-the-art factory in Ibadan, Oyo State. This plant generates 3,800kwh daily, and 1,350,000kwh per year and contributes to a reduction in carbon emissions by approximately 600 tons annually. The factory has also maintained its track record of zero waste sent to landfill since 2020.

In line with its commitment to championing sustainability, BAT Nigeria is partnering with the 2024 Pan Africa Private Sector ESG Forum, which is driving conversations around sustainability and specifically tackling climate change, which is a key priority for BAT Nigeria. The Forum serves as a premier platform uniting private and public sector leaders across Africa to discuss and advance ESG practices. by fostering dialogue among industry experts, policymakers, and sustainability advocates.

Yarub Al-Bahrani, Managing Director, BAT West and Central Africa emphasises that "Sustainability is not just a tagline for us, it is front and center of everything we do at BAT". "For us at BAT Nigeria, we believe that through collaboration and shared knowledge, we can create impactful solutions that address the pressing challenges of our time, paving the way for a more equitable and environmentally responsible future for Nigeria and Africa as a whole”.

As part of this commitment, BAT recently hosted an ESG Summit in South Africa, which brought together suppliers and value chain partners across Sub Saharan Africa. The summit aimed to explore best practices in sustainability and to discuss how partners can integrate ESG principles into their operations. Yarub added, "This collaborative effort is essential as we strive towards a future characterised by corporate responsibility and sustainable development, which is why we are also partnering with the Pan Africa Private Sector ESG Forum this year”.

Beyond its environmental initiatives, BAT Nigeria is dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion. To this end, the Company has implemented comprehensive policies and programs promoting gender equality and opportunities for underrepresented groups. As part of this, the Company has a clear goal to achieve 40% female representation in senior leadership positions by 2025 and their success is evident: as of the third quarter of 2024, 43% of senior leadership positions are held by women.

BAT Nigeria’s leadership in sustainability and collaboration with the ESG Forum exemplify the core principle of SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals. Through tangible action, BAT Nigeria is setting a compelling example for organisations across Africa, driving for a sustainable future.

---