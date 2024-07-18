RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

10 African countries with the lowest debts to the IMF in 2024

Solomon Ekanem

Nigeria's debt to the IMF stood at $1.2 billion as at July 17, 2024.

African countries with the lowest IMF debt [BI}
African countries with the lowest IMF debt [BI}

Ten African countries have been able to maintain a low debt profile with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the continent continues to grapple with economic challenges as a result of the global pandemic.

Recommended articles

With a low IMF debt level, countries can exercise more control as they have more economic autonomy which enables them to execute policies without external pressures or interference. Countries with a low debt profile can further improve investments in social investment programmes and safety nets, such as poverty alleviation initiatives.

Data from the IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook report shows that Africa’s public debt-to-GDP ratio peaked at 60.1% in 2023 but has been projected to ease to 58.5% in 2024 and further down to 56.8% in 2025.

According to data showing the total IMF Credit Outstanding Movement From July 1, 2024, to July 17, 2024, here are African countries with the lowest IMF loans:

Member Country Total IMF Credit Outstanding as of 07/17/2024 ($)
1 Lesotho 11,660,000
2 Comoros 20,329,825
3 Sao Tome & Principe 24,145,150
4 Djibouti 31,800,000
5 Guinea-Bissau 43,764,400
6 Eswatini, The Kingdom of 49,062,500
7 Cabo Verde 64,984,000
8 Equatorial Guinea 74,096,417
9 Somalia 79,500,000
10 Burundi 101,600,000

From the IMF report, other countries like Angola ($2.9 billion), Kenya ($2.5billion), Ghana ($2.3 billion), and Côte d'Ivoire ($2.3 billion) led as African countries with the highest debt to IMF in the updated report as at July 17, 2024.

As of March 31, 2024, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said Nigeria's total public debt stood at ₦121.67 trillion ($91.46 billion). The country’s debt to the IMF stood at $1.2 billion as at July 17, 2024.

The IMF however, has advised heads of government and policymakers in sub-Saharan Africa to embark on cost-cutting measures like doing away with fuel subsidies, freezing unnecessary expenditure and widening the tax net to improve government revenue sources.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN to sell $20k to each BDC at rate of ₦1,450/dollar, caps profit at 1.5%

CBN to sell $20k to each BDC at rate of ₦1,450/dollar, caps profit at 1.5%

10 African countries with the lowest debts to the IMF in 2024

10 African countries with the lowest debts to the IMF in 2024

From Students to Stars: TAFTA's TALP-X paves way for young creatives

From Students to Stars: TAFTA's TALP-X paves way for young creatives

Petrol price jumps to ₦750.17 in June 2024 from ₦545.83 in June 2023

Petrol price jumps to ₦750.17 in June 2024 from ₦545.83 in June 2023

Montblanc celebrates 100 years of Meisterstück

Montblanc celebrates 100 years of Meisterstück

POLO aftersales service: Every second counts

POLO aftersales service: Every second counts

The Rise of Fun88 and Online Casinos in Thailand: Digital gambling is changing game

The Rise of Fun88 and Online Casinos in Thailand: Digital gambling is changing game

8 African countries that attract the most foreign investments

8 African countries that attract the most foreign investments

Side hustles you can do online to earn good money

Side hustles you can do online to earn good money

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Countries with the highest purchasing power parity [BI]

10 countries with the highest purchasing power parity

Nigeria's oil production shows signs of recovery (OrientalNews)

Nigeria's oil production shows signs of recovery

Naira and dollar [Ripples Nigeria]

Naira depreciates by 0.86% against dollar at official market

5 states that received the highest allocation as FG shares ₦10.13tn [iStock]

5 states receive the highest allocation as FG shares ₦10.13 trillion