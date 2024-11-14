AdMoni transforms digital advertising with new leadership and innovative services

AdMoni is changing the way brands connect with consumers by offering a one-stop digital solution hub that combines advanced advertising services with a seamless user experience.

At the forefront of this transformation is AdMoni’s groundbreaking Push Notification Advertising Service, which offers personalised ads paired with valuable rewards for users. This unique model creates a win-win scenario, allowing advertisers to achieve better engagement while rewarding users for their attention, ultimately enhancing the ad experience for both sides.

AdMoni’s platform is designed to help brands reach more engaged audiences, deliver relevant ads, and achieve measurable results. By offering users a more meaningful and rewarding ad experience, AdMoni is poised to revolutionise the advertising landscape, providing significant value for both customers and advertisers alike. Whether you're a brand looking for actionable outcomes or a consumer seeking ads that add value, AdMoni delivers an innovative solution. @admoni_inc

In addition to these exciting developments, Tintin Imevbore has been appointed as the new Managing Director of AdMoni.ng. With over 35 years of experience in the media and advertising industries, Tintin brings global expertise and a proven track record of leadership to the company. His vision for AdMoni.ng is to build on the company’s success and position it as one of Nigeria’s next tech unicorns. Under his leadership, AdMoni.ng aims to expand its reach and continue driving innovation in the digital advertising space. @medsoulmusic

A visionary leader to guide AdMoni’s Growth

Tintin Imevbore’s appointment as Managing Director is a strategic move to guide AdMoni through its next phase of growth. His extensive career in the global media and advertising sectors has equipped him with the insights and experience needed to accelerate the company’s development. Tintin's leadership will help drive new opportunities for advertisers, push the boundaries of technological innovation, and create even greater value for users.

With Tintin at the helm, AdMoni.ng is set to solidify its position as a leader in Nigeria’s digital advertising market, building on its strong foundation to transform the way brands and consumers interact online.

---