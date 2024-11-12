Business Insider Africa presents the 5 African cities with the strongest brand value in 2024

The list is courtesy of Brand Finance.

Five African countries made it to the top ranks for brand value in 2024, according to the Brand Finance Global City Index.

In an earlier article on countries with the highest brand value, we mentioned that, like companies, countries, and even cities, build brands that capture their identity, values, and public perception. In Africa, city branding is crucial, as nations work to attract global attention and investment.

The Brand Finance Global City Index, the go-to ranking for city brands, lists the top 100 city brands worldwide. In this year’s survey, conducted in September 2024, over 15,000 people from 20 countries shared their perceptions of cities across continents.

The index evaluates 45 factors across seven pillars of a city’s brand, including Business & Investment, Livability, Culture & Heritage, People & Values, Sustainability & Transport, Governance, and Education & Science. London leads the list this year, scoring an impressive 90.9 out of 100.

Cities with strong brands gain big benefits, they become magnets for tourism, investment, and talent. Positive city brands bring in more visitors, who often become unofficial ambassadors, sharing their experiences and spreading the word.

This boost also attracts businesses and economic opportunities, making the city more competitive, sparking local entrepreneurship, and creating jobs that draw in global talent.

Below are the 5 African cities with the strongest brand value in 2024: