10 most expensive African cities for international workers in 2024

Adekunle Agbetiloye

In this age, it has become common for people to live and work in different countries. Many African countries, for instance, have seen an influx of expatriates working on the continent.

  • Business Insider Africa presents the 10 most expensive African cities for international workers in 2024.
  • The list is courtesy of Mercer.
  • African cities that placed highest in the global Cost of Living City Ranking are Bangui (14, up 12 places), Djibouti (18) and N'Djamena (21)

The concept of a "global village" is more relevant than ever, with professionals moving across countries for career opportunities, lifestyle changes, and personal growth.

However, the economic conditions in these host countries differ, often impacting the cost of living for expatriates. Some cities, due to their unique economic landscapes, are notoriously more expensive than others for international workers.

According to Mercer’s annual Cost of Living City Ranking report, inflation and exchange-rate fluctuations have directly impacted the pay and savings of globally mobile employees. Additionally, increased economic and geopolitical volatility, along with local conflicts and emergencies, have driven up costs in housing, utilities, local taxes, and education.

This year’s ranking methodology encompassed 226 cities across five continents. It assessed the comparative costs of over 200 items in each location — from housing and transportation to food, clothing, household goods and entertainment.

To ensure consistency in city-ranking comparisons, New York City was utilized as the base city and currency movements were measured against the US dollar.

Rank City Country Global Rank Change
1 BANGUI CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC 14 12
2 DJIBOUTI DJIBOUTI 18 18
3 N'DJAMENA CHAD 21 19
4 CONAKRY GUINEA REPUBLIC 26 13
5 DAKAR SENEGAL 39 27
6 LIBREVILLE GABON 45 7
7 DOUALA CAMEROON 63 18
8 VICTORIA SEYCHELLES 64 -22
9 BRAZZAVILLE THE REPUBLIC OF CONGO 74 10
10 KINSHASA THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO 79 -47
Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

