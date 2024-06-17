10 most expensive African cities for international workers in 2024

The concept of a "global village" is more relevant than ever, with professionals moving across countries for career opportunities, lifestyle changes, and personal growth.

However, the economic conditions in these host countries differ, often impacting the cost of living for expatriates. Some cities, due to their unique economic landscapes, are notoriously more expensive than others for international workers.

According to Mercer’s annual Cost of Living City Ranking report, inflation and exchange-rate fluctuations have directly impacted the pay and savings of globally mobile employees. Additionally, increased economic and geopolitical volatility, along with local conflicts and emergencies, have driven up costs in housing, utilities, local taxes, and education.

This year’s ranking methodology encompassed 226 cities across five continents. It assessed the comparative costs of over 200 items in each location — from housing and transportation to food, clothing, household goods and entertainment.

To ensure consistency in city-ranking comparisons, New York City was utilized as the base city and currency movements were measured against the US dollar.

African cities that placed highest in the global Cost of Living City Ranking are Bangui (14, up 12 places), Djibouti (18) and N'Djamena (21)

Below are the top 10 most expensive cities in Africa for international workers in 2024: