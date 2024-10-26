Closer look at Wall Street Memes Casino – Up to $25K welcome bonus, 5,000 games & $WSM rewards

Wall Street Memes made a splash in the crypto back in 2023 with one of the hottest meme coins around. Their $WSM token managed to pull in over $30 million during its presale and quickly got listed on several top-tier crypto exchanges.

But they're not stopping there. The Wall Street Memes team is back with something new—a casino built specifically for the $WSM token.

The Wall St Memes Casino boasts more than 5,000 games and even includes a sportsbook, which gives players the chance to bet their tokens and win big.

In our review of the Wall Street Memes Casino, we'll dive deeper into what this online crypto casino has to offer and help you decide if it's the right spot for your gambling adventures today.

What’s Wall Street Memes Casino All About?

Wall Street Memes kicked off in 2023 as a meme crypto presale that quickly won the hearts of investors. Their $WSM token rocked one of the biggest crypto presales of the year that raised nearly $30 million.

In October 2023, $WSM made its way onto several major exchanges like OKX and MEXC. Right after listing on OKX, the token soared over 100%, showing just how much support the community has behind it.

Originally, $WSM was just a meme coin with no real use. But that changed with the launch of the Wall Street Memes Casino. Now, players can use $WSM at the casino and sportsbook, alongside a bunch of other popular crypto tokens.

The casino brands itself as “the new home of the degen,” a place where crypto market winners can take a chance and maybe double their profits through gambling. And the best part? It’s open to everyone, even if you didn’t get in on the Wall Street Memes presale or don’t already hold $WSM.

With over 5,000 casino games and a huge sportsbook covering dozens of popular markets, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. Whether you’re into live casino games or betting on sports in real-time, WSM Casino has you covered.

Plus, you can play with peace of mind knowing that WSM Casino is fully licensed in Curaçao.

Bonuses & Promotions at Wall Street Memes Casino

Let’s get into the nitty-gritty of our Wall Street Memes Casino review by exploring the exciting bonuses and promotions they offer.

WSM Casino keeps the excitement alive with a variety of ongoing promotions for returning players. These offers are regularly refreshed to ensure there's always something new to take advantage of. Here are some of the current promotions:

Best Wallet Offer: Deposit $50 or more using your crypto Best Wallet account and get 50 spins valued at $1 each

Deposit $50 or more using your crypto Best Wallet account and get 50 spins valued at $1 each Pragmatic Drops & Wins: Take part in Daily Prize Drops and Tournaments to win cash prizes

Take part in Daily Prize Drops and Tournaments to win cash prizes Wazdan Mystery Drop: Open one of Wazdan’s 100,000 Mystery Boxes for a chance to win cash rewards

Open one of Wazdan’s 100,000 Mystery Boxes for a chance to win cash rewards Bet $30 & Get $15: Place a bet of $30 or more on any sporting event and receive a $15 free bet in return

Place a bet of $30 or more on any sporting event and receive a $15 free bet in return Combo Boost: Create an accumulator or parlay bet with three or more selections and earn up to 40% extra on your winnings

VIP Program at Wall Street Memes Casino

Wall Street Memes Casino has introduced an exclusive VIP program designed to reward loyal gamblers.

VIP programs are a fantastic way for casinos to keep their players engaged. As a VIP member, you can enjoy up to 25% cashback every week and grab weekly bonuses that could total up to $100,000.

Additionally, VIPs benefit from quicker withdrawals, customized withdrawal limits, a personal VIP Host available around the clock, free spins, exclusive bonuses, and special perks for high rollers.

The VIP system is divided into four distinct tiers, each offering more impressive rewards as you climb higher. The more you play at Wall Street Memes Casino, the higher your VIP level becomes, unlocking even greater advantages. Here’s a brief rundown of each tier:

Bronze: Start by wagering $10,000 and earn up to 10% cashback

Start by wagering $10,000 and earn up to 10% cashback Silver: Reach $100,000 in wagers to receive up to 15% cashback

Reach $100,000 in wagers to receive up to 15% cashback Gold: Bet $500,000 and enjoy up to 20% cashback

Bet $500,000 and enjoy up to 20% cashback Platinum: For those who wager over $1,000,000, offering up to 25% cashback

Wall Street Memes Casino Welcome Bonus

If you’re new to WSM Casino, you’re in for a treat with their generous welcome bonus. Right now, they’re offering a 200% deposit match up to a whopping $25,000.

Here’s how it works: When you make a deposit, the bonus is split into 10 parts. To unlock each installment, you need to wager 6 times the bonus amount. For example, if you deposit $500 and qualify for a $1,000 bonus, you’ll receive $100 in bonus cash after placing $3,000 in bets.

But that’s not all! New players also get free spins and free bets when they join WSM Casino. The typical package includes 50 free spins for the game ‘Chaos Crew 2’ (each spin is worth $4) and 10 free bets valued at $20 each.

Here’s a breakdown based on your deposit amount:

$10 to $99.99: Get 20 free spins worth $0.20 each and 1 free bet worth $5.

Get 20 free spins worth $0.20 each and 1 free bet worth $5. $100 to $249.99: Receive 20 free spins worth $1 each and 4 free bets worth $5 each.

Receive 20 free spins worth $1 each and 4 free bets worth $5 each. $250 to $999.99: Enjoy 50 free spins worth $1 each and 5 free bets worth $10 each.

Enjoy 50 free spins worth $1 each and 5 free bets worth $10 each. $1,000 and above: Unlock 50 free spins worth $4 each and 10 free bets worth $20 each.

Keep in mind that while the free spins need to be wagered 35 times before you can withdraw any winnings, the free bets come with no wagering requirements.

To get started, all you need is a minimum deposit of $10. The bonus is automatically credited to your account, so there’s no need to enter a promo code.

What Games Can You Play at Wall Street Memes Casino?

Wall Street Memes Casino boasts an impressive collection of over 5,000 games from some of the top software developers in the industry.

Let’s see what do they offer:

Live Dealer Games

For those who crave the authentic casino experience, the live dealer section is a standout feature.

Partnering with leading providers like Evolution, Microgaming, and Ezugi, Wall Street Memes Casino offers a variety of live games available around the clock. Whether you’re into classic Roulette, immersive Blackjack, strategic Poker, or exciting Baccarat, there’s always a live table ready for you.

Additionally, you can enjoy live game show-style options such as Dream Catcher and Deal or No Deal.

Slots

Slot enthusiasts will find themselves spoiled for choice with over 3,500 slot games. The collection includes everything from timeless classics to the latest Megaways and jackpot slots.

Top developers like NetEnt, Red Tiger, and Betsoft contribute to a diverse range of themes and gameplay styles.

Many slots also offer a demo mode, so you can try out new games without risking any real money.

Blackjack

If Blackjack is your game of choice, Wall Street Memes Casino has you covered with more than 75 different tables.

Whether you prefer single-deck classics or multi-deck variations like Lucky 7 Blackjack and Perfect Pairs Blackjack, there’s something for every skill level.

With over 50 live Blackjack tables, you can enjoy an interactive and engaging experience every time you play.

Roulette

Roulette fans will appreciate the extensive selection available at Wall Street Memes Casino.

With over 45 different Roulette tables, including both traditional and unique variants like Maxi Roulette and Hindi Roulette, you’re sure to find a version that suits your style. Half of these tables feature live dealers, enhancing the excitement and realism of each spin.

Poker

Poker players will love the variety offered, with more than 30 different poker games to choose from.

From Texas Hold’em to Caribbean Poker and Deuces Wild, there’s a game for every preference.

Additionally, 22 live dealer tables provide an interactive environment where you can compete against other players in real-time.

Deposits & Withdrawals at Wall Street Memes Casino

Managing your funds at Wall Street Memes Casino is straightforward and flexible, thanks to their support for a variety of cryptocurrencies.

They accept 13 different digital currencies, including their own $WSM token. Here’s the list of supported cryptocurrencies:

Solana (SOL)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Binance Coin (BNB)

Ripple (XRP)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Bitcoin (BTC)

Litecoin (LTC)

USD Coin (USDC)

Tron (TRX)

Cardano (ADA)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Wall Street Memes ($WSM)

Depositing Made Easy

The minimum deposit amount depends on the cryptocurrency you choose. For instance, you can start depositing with as little as 0.0001 BTC, which is approximately $3.

If you’re new to crypto, don’t worry—you can conveniently purchase crypto directly through Wall Street Memes Casino using your credit or debit card.

Quick and Free Withdrawals

When it’s time to cash out your winnings, Wall Street Memes Casino ensures the process is smooth and cost-effective.

Withdrawals are available in all supported cryptocurrencies, and the best part is there are no fees involved.

Most withdrawal requests are processed in under 10 minutes, though the exact time can vary depending on the cryptocurrency. The minimum withdrawal amount for Bitcoin is set at 0.0002 BTC.

Wall Street Memes Casino – Our Take

Wall Street Memes is riding high on the wave of its successful $WSM token launch by introducing a brand-new casino and sportsbook.

The WSM Casino is packed with over 5,000 games and offers betting on 35 different sports markets, making it a versatile destination for all kinds of gamblers.

New players can jump in and take advantage of a hefty 200% welcome bonus up to $25,000, along with up to 50 free spins and 10 free bets when they make a minimum deposit of just $10.

Whether you’re into casino games or sports betting, Wall Street Memes Casino provides plenty of opportunities to strike it lucky.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) About Wall Street Memes Casino

1. What is Wall Street Memes Casino?

Wall Street Memes Casino is a cryptocurrency-based online casino launched by the team behind the successful $WSM meme token. It offers over 5,000 casino games and a comprehensive sportsbook, allowing players to gamble and bet using a variety of cryptocurrencies, including $WSM.

2. How can I sign up for Wall Street Memes Casino?

Signing up is easy! Simply visit the Wall Street Memes Casino website, click on the "Sign Up" button, and fill in the required details. Once registered, you can start making deposits and exploring the wide range of games and betting options available.

3. What bonuses and promotions does Wall Street Memes Casino offer?

WSM Casino offers a generous welcome bonus of up to 200% on your first deposit, capped at $25,000. Additionally, new players receive free spins and free bets based on their deposit amount.

The casino also features ongoing promotions such as the Best Wallet Offer, Pragmatic Drops & Wins, Wazdan Mystery Drop, Bet $30 & Get $15, and Combo Boost to keep the excitement going for returning players.

4. Can I participate in the VIP program at Wall Street Memes Casino?

Yes! Wall Street Memes Casino has an exclusive VIP program designed to reward loyal players. The program has four tiers—Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum—each offering increasing benefits like higher cashback percentages, larger weekly bonuses, faster withdrawals, a dedicated VIP Host, free spins, and special high roller rewards. The more you play, the higher your VIP status and the more perks you unlock.

5. What types of games are available at Wall Street Memes Casino?

WSM Casino boasts an extensive library of over 5,000 games, including:

Slots: More than 3,500 slot games from top developers like NetEnt, Red Tiger, and Betsoft.

More than 3,500 slot games from top developers like NetEnt, Red Tiger, and Betsoft. Live Dealer Games: Classic and unique versions of Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Baccarat, and live game shows like Dream Catcher and Deal or No Deal.

Classic and unique versions of Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Baccarat, and live game shows like Dream Catcher and Deal or No Deal. Blackjack: Over 75 blackjack tables with various game types, including single-deck and multi-deck variations.

Over 75 blackjack tables with various game types, including single-deck and multi-deck variations. Roulette: More than 45 roulette tables, featuring both traditional and unique variants.

More than 45 roulette tables, featuring both traditional and unique variants. Poker: Over 30 poker games, including Texas Hold’em and Caribbean Poker, with 22 live dealer tables.

