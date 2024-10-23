9th Lagos Digital PR Summit Concludes On a High Note With Digital PR Awards

The two-day event, supported by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Digital and New Media to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, took place at the MUSON Center, Lagos, drawing industry leaders, young professionals, students and the media from across the communications and marketing sectors, offering a platform for knowledge sharing and networking.

In his keynote presentation, the Chief Executive officer, TPT International, Adetokunbo Modupe, emphasized that brands must communicate persuasively to capture and keep their audience’s attention. He averred that persuasion must come from a place of authenticity. He argued that while the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized marketing and communications, there is no substitute for the genuine, emotional intelligence required to make lasting connections.

In his presentation titled "Cultivating Authentic Connections: Trust and Transparency in a Hyperconnected World," the Senior Special Assistant on Digital and New Media to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, O'tega Ogra, emphasized trust as the key differentiator for brands in a thought-provoking session. He highlighted five crucial lessons on trust and their reversals, underscoring the importance of balancing transparency with strategic communication. Ogra noted that while authenticity draws people in, there are times when perception, or even illusion, can be more powerful than reality, and brands must be mindful of how they curate their digital presence.

Ogra also touched on emotional intelligence and the power of strategic vulnerability in building meaningful connections. He encouraged brands to own their mistakes and listen actively to their audiences but cautioned against overexposure and relying too heavily on emotional appeals. Ultimately, He stressed the value of long-term authenticity over short-term gains, reminding brands that consistency and realness are their greatest strengths in the digital age.

The Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Optimus AI Labs, Lanre Basamta, delivered a compelling session on the power of content, opening with a quote from marketing expert David Meerman Scott: "Nobody cares about your product, except you. Create interesting content." Basamta emphasized that perception is everything, content isn't just a tool for engagement, but a powerful force that shapes how audiences view a brand.

He highlighted the critical need for aligning content with a brand’s core message, noting that effective storytelling creates emotional experiences that resonate deeply with the audience. This emotional connection, Basamta explained, not only shapes how people perceive a brand but also determines their willingness to engage with it.

The 2024 Lagos Digital PR Summit highlighted the importance of nurturing authentic connections in a crowded digital space, where trust and emotional resonance are critical for success. Speakers emphasized that realness is a brand’s most valuable asset, and balancing transparency with strategic communication is key to building lasting relationships.

The Summit climaxed with the inaugural Digital PR Awards, which honoured outstanding achievements in public relations and digital communications. The awards recognized organizations and brands that have shown excellence in leveraging digital platforms and content marketing to achieve measurable success.

One of the standout moments of the awards ceremony was the recognition of Akinrodoye Samuel, also known as Coach Dreh, for his remarkable campaign aimed at raising awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. Samuel’s courageous feat of swimming across the Lagos Lagoon served as a powerful example of the role digital activism plays in driving social change.

Additionally, the event saw the launch of the third edition of the Digital PR Digest, the official magazine of the Summit. This edition features a lead story on O'tega Ogra, titled "From Corporate to Government: How O'tega Ogra is Redefining Digital Engagement," alongside trending articles, industry insights, and practical guides on digital public relations.

The 9th Lagos Digital PR Summit further solidified its position as a leading event in the public relations industry, equipping professionals with the insights and strategies needed to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by the digital world.

