Raji Ade Oba

Raji Ade Oba is a Deaf scholar, writer, public SpecialED teacher, and media and communications professional. He is an award-winning disability rights activist and has habitually engaged in broader pedagogical conversations in Nigeria and abroad about safeguarding, governance, and institutional challenges confronting people with disabilities. Raji Oba has produced several evidence-based, high-quality, and original content publications about peculiar matters concerning the disability community in Nigeria. He uses writing and teaching to help discover potentials in ‘exceptional individuals”, which ultimately has helped the community to be its best.<br/>