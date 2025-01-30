Pakistani father kills his US-born daughter over inappropriate TikTok video

A father in Pakistan killed his teenage daughter after she uploaded what he considered to be inappropriate videos on the social media app TikTok, police said on Thursday.

The man said he was in his 50s and recently brought his family back from the U.S. to settle in the South-Western Pakistani city of Quetta, local police chief Babar Baloch said.

The father, now in custody, confessed to having shot his daughter earlier this week after she refused to dress more modestly and stop uploading what the family considered to be “indecent” videos on TikTok, Baloch said.

Police are treating the incident as a case of so-called honour killing.

Around 1,000 women are killed in Pakistan by close relatives, fathers, brothers and sons on the pretext of saving family honour, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

The killers, in most cases, escape punishment because of a controversial Islamic clause in laws that allows relatives of the victim to pardon the perpetrator, rights body Amnesty International said.