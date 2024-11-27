Reimagining Diversity: How TECNO Universal Tone Technology is Revolutionizing Mobile Photography

Skin tone misrepresentation in smartphone imaging is a burning issue for underrepresented users in emerging markets around the world. Universal Tone Technology, an advanced AI-powered multi-skin tone imaging technology, which was first unveiled in 2023, is TECNO’s solution to this challenge. The brand’s new #ToneProudcampaign is aimed at promoting inclusivity and diversity in smartphone imaging. We sat down with Elva Zhou, Director of Image Quality Testing and Assessment Department (IQA)at TECNO Image Quality Testing Lab, to discuss the technology, its importance, and its value for users.

Why the need for the Universal Tone Technology

According to Zhou, TECNO Universal Tone Technology was developed for the purpose of capturing accurate and proper representations of the color and texture of every skin tone in smartphone photography.

Zhou reckons that there are a number of challenges to address in the course of this innovative venture. She explains why other technologies do not meet the needs of users –“Weakness remains in the accuracy of current technologies for a multitude of reasons. From limited or biased databases to poor ability to adapt to difficult lighting conditions or diverse skin tones, the technologies still have room to grow in order to deliver a satisfactory imaging experience–especially for users with darker skin tones.”

Capturing diverse skin tones has always been a major challenge for imaging technology. Inthe early days of photography, works and films were primarily calibrated for lighter skintones. Previous photography pioneers and industry leaders focused mainly on more mainstream markets, leading to technology optimization that favored capturing lighter skintones, such as the criticized example “Shirley Cards”. This historical legacy has long influenced the direction of photographic technology development, making the accurate capture of darker and minority skin tones an ongoing challenge.

The AI era has brought new challenges for skin tone representation in mobile imaging. In today's rapidly developing world of mobile imaging, smartphone camera technologies have been able to incorporate advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to assist with imaging hardware and debugging.

However, the AI technology itself faces the problem of limited or biased databases and measurements. As Zhou said, “We often think of AI as neutral, but this is not the case. Instead, we need to examine how these systems are constructed and whom they truly serve. Therefore, to achieve fair skin tone representation, we need to continuously train and improve AI imaging systems through scientific measurement methods and more inclusive databases to promote more equitable and accurate skin tone representation.”

The innovative solution for consumers

What makes TECNO Universal Tone different from other smartphone imaging technologies is that it is not just an imaging technology but a comprehensive system that solves the problems seen in multi-skin tone imaging. It takes into account the full spectrum of human skin tones to ensure inclusivity from inception.

The Universal Tone is a truly innovative and all-encompassing technological solution that solves the problem of discriminative stereotypes in imaging technology, especially for underrepresented skin tones in emerging markets across Africa, especially in Nigeria.

“This isn’t about adapting an existing technology; it’s about reimagining imaging technology with diversity at its core.”

“To do this, TECNO has rigorously constructed the industry’s largest and most inclusive skin tone database. The advanced skin tone restoration and calibration AI algorithm TECNO has developed uses these foundations to solve the problem of skin tone misrepresentation ” Zhou continued.

The beauty of the innovation of TECNO Universal Tone is that it prioritizes underrepresented skin tones in mobile imaging technology, particularly darker and less common and unrepresented skin tones. It also has a complete skin color evaluation system, as well as skin color recognition, detection, skin color classification, skin color grading, skin color calibration, and skin color enhancement algorithms for Nigerians. A further uniqueness is how Universal Tone delivers better skin tone restoration through a powerful combination of extensive and hyper-localized research and development, and a more scientific approach and inclusive skin tone database than seen in previous AI-based skin tone technologies.

The AI-driven technology with unbiased data

When asked if the Universal Tone is achieved solely by algorithms, Zhou explained that it isan AI-driven technology. There is, however, an underlying data input that is crucial to the success of the technology. “One of the core aspects of the Universal Tone technology is skin color restoration–this capability is achieved by AI algorithms.”

TECNO’s AI-driven Universal Tone sets itself apart from other skin tone imaging systems and evaluations through the use of international standard skin color collection methods to collect 2,838 skin color spectral data points, rigorous analysis of skin color clustering, boundary colors and intermediate color division in CIELAB space, and the establishment of268 kinds of skin tone patches based on this large skin spectral database.

TECNO has refined and optimized skin tone restoration and calibration algorithms, with a robust color restoration capability that is integral to the Universal Tone technology’s accurate skin tone reproduction.

Now, Universal Tone has evolved into a systematic algorithmic skin color restoration solution. With TECNO’s technology, people of various skin tones—dark or light—in emerging markets can enjoy an enhanced multi-skin photography experience.

Limitations and challenges so far in R&D, society and culture

There have been some social and cultural challenges that distort accurate skin tone representation. They include the complex environments, aesthetic trends, and regional cultural differences.

When it comes to the complex environments, it has been noted that “The sheer diversity of humanity and of human skin tones means that achieving accurate skin tone imaging is a difficult feat. This complexity is exaggerated even further when factoring in different environmental factors of our location, such as lighting. The difference between harsh white snowy backgrounds and shadowy city locations, for example, represents a major challenge when reproducing skin tones.”

The aesthetic trends embraced across the globe is another challenge. “There’s also the fact that the aesthetic preferences of developed countries lead the world’s aesthetic trend. Global skin color aesthetics are becoming more and more unified, and skin color aesthetics with regional characteristics are being challenged. There is an increasingly serious skin color bias in the global society, meaning it is increasingly important to enhance social cognition of the beauty of diverse skin colors.”

In addition, there is also the challenge of consideration for consumers across various regions of the world who might have their unique preferences which require thorough research and learning before they can be adequately met.

Presently, to overcome these aforementioned challenges, TECNO is making it easier for diversity to be seen and celebrated. When media, advertisements, and social platforms show a true spectrum of human diversity, it normalizes and celebrates this diversity. Inclusivity in mobile imaging can play a crucial role in reducing prejudices and fostering amore inclusive society.

What to expect going forward

Regarding the further development of Universal Tone, TECNO is planning to establish Generative AI in Multi-Skin imaging and also expand the skin tone database beyond the current 268 skin tone patches. “TECNO hopes to establish a large-model skin color evaluation system and achieve skin color restoration capabilities based on large data models through the application of Gen-AI on the TECNO device side. This will comprehensively improve the diversity, richness and accuracy of skin color restoration.”

“TECNO recognizes that human skin tones are incredibly diverse, and there are still regions and user groups that haven’t been fully explored. TECNO’s goal is to create an even more comprehensive skin tone imaging system that captures the true richness and beauty of all skin tones.”

TECNO also hopes to roll out Universal Tone across more of its devices. “Currently, Universal Tone is integrated into our flagship products, like the CAMON 30 Series and the new PHANTOM devices. Going forward, we hope to expand the technology’s availability to bring the benefits of the technology to even more consumers,” said Zhou.

The #ToneProud campaign and 268 skin tone patches

TECNO’s #ToneProud which kicked off on November 4, 2024 is a campaign that aims to raise awareness about skin tone diversity and tackle the issue of skin tone bias in mobile imaging technologies, while introducing TECNO’s unique 268 skin tone patch database to consumers.

It is joined and supported by global celebrities of diverse skin tones, including Indonesian-born singer-songwriter Anggun, Saudi Arabian filmmaker and actress Fatima Al-Banawi,Nigerian singer-songwriter Johnny Drille and Polish actress Ewa Kępys.

In the #ToneProud campaign, TECNO is highlighting the 268 skin tone patches. The 268 skin tone patches stem from TECNO’s multi-skin tone color card, which forms the basis of the innovative Universal Tone technology. The color card is designed to provide a comprehensive and inclusive skin tone database to tune the algorithms to accurately capture and represent human skin tone.