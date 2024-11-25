Bam Adebayo Net Worth: Age, height, draft, stats, contract, parents, how rich is he in 2024?

Learn everything you need to know about Bam Adebayo, who has become an NBA all-star, one of the elite defensive players in the game, and an Olympic champion. Find out about his career and his life off the court.

Who is Bam Adebayo?

Bam Adebayo is an American pro basketball player who plays for the Miami Heat. He’s played for the Heat throughout his pro career. He was selected by Miami in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft after playing one season of college basketball with the Kentucky Wildcats. As a member of the Heat, Adebayo has been a three-time all-star and selected as either a First-Team or Second-team All-Defensive Team five times. Adebayo has also represented the U.S. at both the 2020 and 2024 Olympics, helping the Americans to the Gold Medal in both tournaments.

Adebayo’s real name is Edrice Femi Adebayo. However, his mother gave him the nickname Bam when he was one year old after he flipped over a coffee table while watching The Flintstones, replicating the character Bamm-Bamm from the show.

Bam Adebayo Age

Adebayo was born on July 18, 1997, in Newark, New Jersey. In 2024, he turned 27.

Bam Adebayo Height

Adebayo is officially listed as six feet nine inches tall.

Where is Bam Adebayo From?

Adebayo was born in Newark, New Jersey, although his family moved to North Carolina when he was seven. He initially attended high school in Pinetown, North Carolina but later transferred to High Point Christian Academy in High Point, North Carolina, which is more than 200 miles from Pinetown.

Which team does Bam Adebayo play for?

Adebayo plays for the Miami Heat. He’s spent his entire career playing for the Heat.

Bam Adebayo Draft

Adebayo was drafted by the Miami Heat with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Bam Adebayo Contract History

Adebayo signed his rookie contract with the Heat in 2017, covering his first four seasons in the league. In November 2020, Adebayo signed a five-year extension with the Heat for $163 million. He signed another three-year extension with the Heat in 2024 worth $165 million. As of 2024, Adebayo has earned over $139 million in the NBA. His current contract is set to expire in 2028, by which time he will have earned roughly $342 million.

Bam Adebayo Stats

In his NBA career, Adebayo is averaging 15.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He averages 30 minutes played per game and has a career shooting percentage of 54.7% while making 75.5% of his free throw attempts.

Bam Adebayo Achievements

During his high school career, Adebayo won Mr. Basketball in the state of North Carolina in 2016. That same year, he was also named a McDonald’s All-American. During his only college season at Kentucky, Adebayo was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and the All-SEC Second Team.

In the NBA, Adebayo was named an all-star for the first time in 2020. He was also an all-star in 2023 and 2024. From 2020 to 2023, Adebayo was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team every year. In 2024, Adebayo made the All-Defensive First Team for the first time in his career.

National Team

Adebayo was eligible to represent both Nigeria and the United States in international competitions. He ultimately chose the United States, playing for the U.S. at both the 2020 and 2024 Olympics. Both times, he helped the Americans win the Gold Medal.

Bam Adebayo Parents

Adebayo’s father John is of Nigerian descent and his mother Marilyn is African-American. Growing up, he had little contact with his father, who died in Nigeria in 2020.

Bam Adebayo Relationship history

Adebayo is unmarried and has made an effort to keep his personal life out of the public eye. However, there are unconfirmed rumors that he’s in a long-term relationship with A’ja Wilson, who is a star in the WNBA with the Las Vegas Aces and a three-time WNBA MVP.

Bam Adebayo Net Worth

As of 2024, Adebayo’s Net Worth is estimated to be around $22 million.

Bam Adebayo Social Media

Adebayo maintains both an Instagram and X account. In both cases, his name is 13am Adebayo with the handle @Bam1of1. He has crossed the one million followers threshold on Instagram and has over 263,000 followers on X.