The start of a new year always brings a sense of adventure. For most people, it’s about making a list of places they want to visit and then ticking those places off their never-ending Pinterest board of dream destinations. But let’s face it—choosing where to go can be tricky. I honestly believe that a country never truly has it all, and there’s always one downside, from the exchange rate and language barrier to the food and possible racism in worst-case scenarios. There are so many options, and finding one that will give you the perfect balance of relaxation, culture, and Instagram-worthy moments is a challenge. So, after sifting through expert travel reports by Priceline and Condé Nast Traveler , I’ve put together this list of the top destinations for 2025. This list contains gem locations in Africa and outside the continent.

1. Cape Town, South Africa

At the peak of the whole “I Just Got Back” (IJGB) versus Lagos Babes hullabaloo, as I watched keenly from the sidelines through social media, I realised that aside from Lagos, another city where a lot of people touched down during the holidays was South Africa. There is no doubt that South Africa has gotten a whole new representation worldwide, especially with the rise of Amapiano music. Our TikTok feeds have been flooded with videos of South Africans getting their groove on with different dance steps and the country just seems to have a good time in store for anyone who wants to visit.

Cape Town is always buzzing, and it’s no wonder why. Nestled between mountains and the ocean, it’s a haven for nature lovers and culture enthusiasts. You’ve probably seen the Instagram reels of hikers conquering Table Mountain or tourists wandering through the colourful streets of Bo-Kaap. The wine tours in Stellenbosch are a must for those who love a good drink, and let’s not forget the city’s wildlife which you can see at the Cape Peninsula.

Tokyo, Japan

Home to “Matcha” which has gotten insanely popular in the wellness industry, as well as numerous skincare innovations, Japan has proven itself to be way ahead of other countries in every way possible. According to the Priceline travel report, Japan topped the list of top-ranked international destinations for Gen-Z. Japan’s capital, Tokyo, is a place where tradition meets innovation, and Tokyo offers the ultimate cultural immersion. Imagine walking through ancient sites like the Sensō-ji temple, Tokyo’s oldest and most iconic Buddhist temple built in 645 AD. It is truly one of Japan’s cultural treasures. There are also futuristic attractions like TeamLab Borderless. This is a digital art museum where the artworks flow, shift, and move as you walk through the museum. Additionally, Foodies will revel in the city’s culinary offerings—from sushi and ramen to matcha desserts. And if you’re into skincare, Tokyo is basically Mecca for beauty enthusiasts. Plan your trip during cherry blossom season in late March to early April.

3. Cancun, Mexico

For the sunseekers and people who celebrate every summer like it’s their last, Cancun is the ultimate beach getaway. Its white sandy beaches and turquoise waters make it a dream for those wanting to unwind. Beyond the resorts, though, there’s a wealth of history waiting to be discovered. Explore Mayan ruins like Chichen Itza, Temple of Kukulćan, known for its precise astronomical alignment. You could also take a dip in one of the nearby cenotes. Cancun is also famed for its bustling nightlife and delicious street food, from tacos al pastor to churros.

4. Djerba, Tunisia

This Mediterranean gem is gaining attention for its unspoiled beauty. Known for its pristine beaches and whitewashed villages, Djerba offers a slower pace of life that’s perfect for travellers looking to escape the hustle and bustle. The island also has a rich cultural heritage, with its mix of Berber, Jewish, and Arab influences. Don’t miss the annual Djerba Ulysses Festival, where art and music come together to celebrate the island’s unique culture.

5. London, England

Few cities can rival London when it comes to iconic landmarks and world-class culture. You could be strolling along the Thames, visiting the British Museum, or shopping in Soho, there’s something for everyone here. While it may not be the cheapest destination, the city’s charm and energy are unmatched. And if you visit in summer, you can enjoy open-air cinema nights or one of the many festivals held in its sprawling parks.

6. Laikipia, Northern Kenya

For an off-the-beaten-path African adventure, Laikipia is where you need to be. This region is a paradise for wildlife lovers. You can see elephants, rhinos, and lions in their natural habitat. Stay at one of the eco-lodges in the area for a luxurious yet sustainable experience, and don’t forget to visit the Ol Pejeta Conservancy. The star-studded night skies in Laikipia are also perfect for stargazing.

7. Paris, France

Paris may seem like a cliché choice, but the French capital never goes out of style. From the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre to its charming neighbourhoods like Montmartre, there’s always something new to discover. Paris is also the ultimate destination for food lovers, offering everything from buttery croissants to Michelin-starred dining experiences. For a fresh experience, explore the city’s canals or its newer cultural hubs, like Station F. Paris, dubbed as the “home of fashion,” and housing big designer brands like Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, and Yves Saint Laurent, make sure you’re on your A-game with your style while exploring the city. Explore Paris with Travelbeta for ₦976,890 (per person sharing). This vacation package includes a Paris city tour, a gourmet dinner, visa fee and other complimentary perks.

8. Ngorongoro Crater, Tanzania

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Ngorongoro Crater is a must-see for nature lovers. This massive volcanic caldera is home to an incredible diversity of wildlife, including the Big Five; lions, buffalos, elephants, rhinoceroses, and leopards. A safari here is unlike any other, as you’ll get to see animals in a stunning, enclosed ecosystem. Pair your visit with a trip to the Serengeti, a vast ecosystem that not only houses the Big Five, but also other animals like the cheetah, hippos and hyenas. It also houses over 500 bird species and is about 14,750 square kilometres (5,700 square miles), making it one of the largest protected areas in Africa.

9. The Nile River, Egypt

The Nile is more than just a river; it’s a journey through history. Known as the longest river in the world, The Nile holds immense historical significance. Taking a cruise along the Nile will give you a unique perspective of Egypt’s ancient wonders, like the temples of Luxor and the iconic Pyramids of Giza, both of which The Nile supported their development. The Nile flows northward and is divided into two. They are the White Nile which originates from Lake Victoria in East Africa and the Blue Nile, originating from Lake Tana in Ethiopia. The Nile was deeply revered by ancient Egyptians, who considered it a gift from the gods. Pair this with the warm hospitality of the locals and the timeless beauty of the riverbanks, and you have an experience that’s both relaxing and awe-inspiring. Take a tour of Egypt with Travelbeta for 815,900. This package includes a tour of Egypt’s iconic sites and a dinner while cruising along The Nile.

10. Bali, Indonesia

Bali continues to enchant travelers with its vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and endless activities, solidifying its status as a top global destination. In 2025, the island blends timeless charm with exciting new attractions. There are iconic temples like Uluwatu and Tanah Lot, wandering through the lush rice terraces of Ubud, or relaxing on the pristine beaches of Nusa Dua.