As someone who thoroughly enjoys listening to music and having a full on immersive music session, the type of headphones I use and it’s quality determines how great my music listening sessions go. Noise-cancelling headphones are essential for anyone who loves uninterrupted music sessions, podcasts, or work focus. Nothing’s worse than hearing that annoying neighbour's chatter or the insistent rumble of traffic when you're trying to lose yourself in your favourite tunes. And, yes, manufacturers often promise noise cancellation, but the delivery can be a bit hit-and-miss.



Here’s a detailed guide to some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available today, including their features and what makes them stand out.

Sony WH-1000XM4

These are consistently high on the recommendation lists for a reason. It often gets rave reviews for its powerful noise cancellation and superb audio quality. It has dual noise sensor technology which blocks out both low and high-frequency noises for an excellent listening experience. It can operate for 30 hours on a full charge, with a quick charge option providing 5 hours of playback in just 10 minutes.



Also, it has an adaptive sound control which automatically adjusts sound settings based on your activity and it can seamlessly switch between devices. Sony headphones are known to be a bit pricey, but the experience is often worth it. Think crystal-clear bass and mids, with a smooth high-end. It’s perfect for frequent travellers and audiophiles who want top-notch noise cancellation and sound clarity. Price: ₦455,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless

If you’re looking for noise-cancelling headphones that have both style and performance, look no further than the Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Blue. As Sony’s lightest wireless noise-cancelling headband to date, it offers comfort that is great for long listening sessions or binge-watching your favourite shows. It is powered by the Integrated Processor V1 which takes noise-cancelling to a higher level, letting you fully deep dive in music or entertainment.

The Adjustable Ambient Sound mode and Adaptive Sound Control lets you tailor your audio experience to your surroundings, giving you control over how much of the world you hear. With a 35-hour battery life and quick-charge capability (just 3 minutes of charge delivers an hour of playback). Additional features include crystal-clear hands-free calling, voice assistant compatibility, and the ability to switch seamlessly between two devices with its multipoint connection. Price: ₦139,999. Where To Buy: Shop Jamara Home .

Oraimo BoomPop 2 ENC Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

These are a budget-friendly option worth considering. It has Oraimo’s signature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) which reduces external noise during calls and music playback.



Its battery life can last up to 40 hours on a single charge and it has a lightweight build that remains comfortable even after you’ve worn it for a long period. Oraimo’s pricing is fair and its BoomPop 2 headphones are perfect for anyone seeking decent noise cancellation without breaking the bank. Price: ₦28,900 (from ₦38,400). Where To Buy: Shop Oraimo .

Soundcore Space One Noise Cancelling Headphones

Soundcore, a sub-brand of Anker, is getting increasingly popular in the tech world with good features and amazing prices. From what I understand these headphones offer great sound quality. and noise cancellation. These Space One headphones give you a customisable sound and exceptional battery life.



You can personalise the sound by adjusting it in the Soundcore app. With its Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, you can reduce a wide range of noises in your immediate environment. Its battery can give you 40 hours of playback with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) on, extending to 60 hours without. Its design is also comfort-focused with memory foam ear cups that ensure they snuggly fit.





I highly recommend these headphones for commuters and people who are always on the road, moving from one place to the other but still want a decent music experience. Price: ₦132,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s foray into over-ear headphones showcases luxurious design and unmatched integration with its ecosystem. It has active noise cancellation, transparency mode that lets you hear and interact with your surroundings when needed, and Spatial Audio that delivers theatre-like surround sound. Like every other Apple device, the AirPods Max seamlessly integrates with features like Handoff and Siri voice commands.



The AirPods Max are a statement piece, known for their premium build quality, exceptional noise cancellation, and a luxurious, comfortable fit. They sound amazing and look gorgeous. But, of course, you'd pay accordingly. Price: ₦874,000. Where To Buy: Shop P C Place .

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

If you're after something more compact, these wireless earbuds are worth exploring. It’s a very popular and credible option for the wireless headphone user. With their impressive noise cancellation and good sound quality, it provides a good all-around experience.



Asides from its active noise cancellation, it also has Google Assistant integration which you can give hands-free voice commands, and water resistance which makes it perfect for workouts. Android users aren’t left out of the noise-cancellation headphones world. who prefer earbuds over headphones. Price: ₦175,000. Where To Buy: Shop jumia .

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless

Bose is a trusted name for audio, and QuietComfort 45 is widely regarded for its superior noise cancellation. Bose’s QuietComfort line is legendary for its superior noise cancellation and comfort. Its key features include advanced noise cancelling that blocks even subtle background noise, and aware mode that you can easily switch between noise cancellation and environmental awareness.