When it comes to sensitive skin, the wrong face wash can quickly turn a simple cleansing routine into a painful experience. Many cleansers on the market, while popular, can leave your skin feeling dry, tight, or irritated, especially if you're prone to redness, flakiness, or sensitivity. But here's the good news: more brands are now formulating cleansers with your delicate skin in mind.



Sensitive skin deserves better and these gentle, hydrating face washes clean without stripping moisture or causing further irritation—so if you’ve been battling post-cleansing discomfort, it's time to try something new. We evaluated each product based on five key criteria: ingredients, efficacy, fragrance, texture, and wear.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser

La Roche-Posay has long been a go-to brand for those with sensitive skin, thanks to its dermatologist-recommended formulations. The Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser is no exception, offering a soothing cleanse without stripping moisture. It’s packed with hydrating ingredients, making it perfect for those with dry or compromised skin. Plus, it’s even earned the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

La Roche-Posay's Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser is ideal for sensitive skin due to its creamy texture, packed with hydrating ingredients like glycerin, ensuring that the skin stays moisturized and never feels stripped. This makes it suitable for those with dry or sensitive skin who are prone to irritation. While the cleanser is fantastic for everyday use, it may not fully remove heavy makeup or long-wear sunscreen. Those with thicker layers of makeup might find themselves needing a separate makeup remover before using this face wash for a complete cleanse. Price: ₦38,500 Where to Buy: Shop My Skin Plug

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

CeraVe’s Hydrating Cleanser has earned a cult following, and for good reason. With its balance of gentle cleansing and moisture retention, it’s been a Best of Beauty Award winner and is highly recommended by dermatologists. It effectively removes dirt, pollutants, and light makeup without compromising the skin’s natural barrier.



Packed with ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this cleanser helps restore the skin's protective barrier, making it an excellent choice for dry or sensitive skin. Its non-foaming formula means it’s gentle enough for daily use without irritating.



Price: ₦24,850. Where to Buy: Shop Coco Rosey

Bioderma Micellar Cleansing Water

If you’re looking for a no-rinse option that still gets the job done, Bioderma’s Micellar Cleansing Water is a standout. Using micellar technology, this cleanser gently removes makeup, dirt, and impurities without irritating. Plus, it’s alcohol-free, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic—making it an excellent choice for the most sensitive skin types.



It’s particularly great for people with sensitive eyes, as it’s gentle enough to remove makeup without causing stinging or redness. Its versatility and ease of use make it an excellent choice for a quick, on-the-go cleanse. Check out these cleansing micellar waters! While this micellar water is effective for light cleansing, it may not fully remove more stubborn makeup or long-lasting products like waterproof mascara. In such cases, multiple wipes or an additional makeup remover might be necessary.



Price: ₦ 14,200. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4

SkinCeuticals Gentle Cleanser

Price: ₦99,000 Where to Buy: Shop Skincare Plug



For those with extremely sensitive or reactive skin, SkinCeuticals Gentle Cleanser is an excellent choice. This non-foaming gel effectively cleans without stripping moisture or irritating the skin, offering a mild yet effective cleanse. It’s also free of harsh ingredients like soap, alcohol, and artificial fragrances.

Cetaphil Gentle Exfoliating SA Cleanser

For those who need a bit of exfoliation but don’t want to aggravate their skin, Cetaphil’s Gentle Exfoliating SA Cleanser is a great option. It uses salicylic acid to help exfoliate without causing dryness or irritation, making it ideal for sensitive skin prone to bumps or uneven texture. Whether you prefer a creamy, hydrating cleanser or a gentle micellar water, these products offer a variety of solutions to cleanse without compromising your skin’s health. Switch to one of these and say goodbye to irritation, tightness, and discomfort



Price: ₦ 18,500. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka 4