The Best Concealers For Acne-Prone Skin

Having acne-prone skin and spots isn’t a curse; nearly everyone has experienced it at some stage in their lives. And there’s no need to feel ashamed about it. I know all too well that many shy away from makeup, worried it might worsen an active breakout. But let’s be clear: makeup should empower you, not hold you back.



Picture this: you’ve chosen a beautiful outfit for a night out, your hair is cooperating, and then—out of nowhere—a pimple decides to make a grand appearance. Frustrating? Absolutely. While the ultimate goal is to have seemingly clear “glass” skin, a good concealer can be your secret weapon to conceal blemishes at a moment’s notice.



If this sounds like something you’d like to have in your beauty arsenal, let’s explore the top picks that won’t just cover your acne but will also look natural while doing so.

Flawless Ivy Cosmetics Camouflage High Coverage Concealer

For those stubborn dark spots and blemishes that always find a way to peek through standard concealers, Flawless Ivy steps up to the challenge. Indeed, the shade selection isn’t vast (only six), but this formula makes up for it with superior coverage that holds its ground against both acne and pigmentation.



When you need complete camouflage, make this concealer your go-to. Not to mention that this is the most affordable concealer on our list, which goes to show that expensive doesn’t always mean better. Price: ₦2,000. Where To Buy: Shop Flawless Ivy Cosmetics .

Nuban Beauty In My Skin Liquid Concealer

Nuban Beauty’s concealer is a versatile product you’ll want to add to your makeup collection. It doubles as a highlighter (when chosen, two shades lighter) and even as a contour (two shades deeper). If you’re a busy mom who couldn’t care less about makeup but would still like to dab something on, or you don’t like wasting time in front of your vanity and would much prefer dashing out the door, this concealer is perfect for you.

It’s perfect for those who like a multi-use product in their makeup bag. It also gets extra points for it’s ability to not just cover acne, but also fit your unique needs. Price: ₦8,500. Where To Buy: Shop Nuban Beauty .

Yanga Beauty Smooth Match Concealer

With its creamy, blendable formula, the Yanga Beauty Concealer is a favourite among those seeking to mask their acne without piling on product. A few dots blend out seamlessly, and the waterproof formula ensures long-lasting coverage.



It’s an ideal choice for anyone who wants to cover up their acne without making it too obvious that they have makeup on. Price: ₦9,000. Where To Buy: Shop YangaBeauty .

Beauty by AD Luxe Skin Concealer

This Beauty by AD concealer, dubbed the “hot girl concealer,” gives its users high-end product quality at an affordable price. It also comes in a 15-shade range, which is a rare find among Nigerian brands, unfortunately so.



Snag this concealer with a 30% discount through our link and experience a flawless finish that doesn’t break the bank. Price: ₦7,000. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty by AD .

Vee Beauty Magic Cover Concealer

This “second skin” concealer from Vee Beauty is an open secret on TikTok for achieving that seamless, smooth complexion. With its “magic cover” formulation, it minimises pores, offers more than enough coverage, and conceals dark circles too.



Bonus tip: don’t let this concealer sit for long. Make sure you blend it out immediately for a silky finish because it can become harder to work with if left on the skin too long. Price: ₦6,500. Where To Buy: Shop Nanahawabeauty .

Avour Concealer

At Pulse Picks, our resident content creator, Busayo Adeyemi, swears by this Avour liquid concealer. She says, “Once you apply this concealer, just expect premium all-day immovable coverage,” and we couldn’t agree more. As someone who is always up and about conducting vox pops, visiting restaurants, and shooting and editing videos, we trust her recommendation.

Avour’s concealer promises all-day wear—and delivers. It is best used for hiding under-eye circles, redness, and acne, this concealer provides a blurred, airbrushed finish.



The waterproof formula includes microspherical powders that brighten the skin while delivering a natural, full-coverage finish. Perfect for an all-day flawless look. Price: ₦5,000. Where To Buy: Shop Nana Hawa Beauty .

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Concealer

If you’re up for a splurge, Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r concealer is worth every penny. Known for its hydrating, long-wear formula, this concealer smooths over acne and dark spots effortlessly. Fenty’s inclusive 50-shade range also ensures you’ll find the perfect match, even for the trickiest skin tones.



Customers also praise this product for its natural-looking finish and a great substitute for days you want to skip the foundation. Price: ₦65,000. Where To Buy: Shop Cocci .

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

Nars’ Radiant Creamy Concealer is iconic for a reason. Though it might not erase every blemish in a single swipe, its lightweight, buildable texture allows for layered coverage that’s as natural or full as you like. Its ingredients include mineral powder, grape seed extract, vitamin E, and magnolia bark extract. This concealer combines skincare with makeup.



The formula strikes a perfect balance between matte and dewy, offers up to 16-hour wear, and has an impressive 30 shades. It’s a makeup artist favourite and for very good reason. Price: ₦30,000. Where To Buy: Shop Beautymart .