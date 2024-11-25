The Best Apple Black Friday Deals

Whether you're eyeing the sleek design of the MacBook Air, the powerhouse performance of the MacBook Pro, or the latest iPhone models, Black Friday is the ideal time to make that long-awaited upgrade. This year, retailers like Jumia and Konga are offering substantial savings on a wide range of Apple devices, making it easier than ever to own the high-end tech you’ve always wanted.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (Space Grey)

Original Price: ₦2,999,999

Black Friday Price: ₦1,290,999 (57% off) Where to Buy: Shop Apple Official Store on Jumia You already know that Apple products scream class, but very few of their products reiterate this point as strongly as the Apple MacBook Air 13.3. It is powered by Apple’s M3 chip, which means you’ll get lightning-fast performance whether you’re juggling multiple tabs or diving into some creative projects. The design is sleek and lightweight, and the monitor has a stunning Retina display that makes everything from videos to even documents look amazing on your computer.

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2" (2023)

Jumia Price: Original Price: ₦9,999,999 Black Friday Price: ₦2,873,999 (71)% Where to Buy: Shop Apple Official Store on Jumia

For professionals, creatives, and power users, the Apple MacBook Pro 14.2" is a game-changer. With up to 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores, this MacBook is built for heavy tasks like video editing, graphic design, and 3D rendering. Plus, with memory options ranging from 16GB to a whopping 64GB and storage options from 512GB SSD to 8TB SSD, it’s a powerhouse. While the price tag might be steep at full price, the Black Friday deal brings it down significantly.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Dual

Konga Price: Original Price: ₦2,722,300

Black Friday Price: ₦2,434,420 Where to Buy: Shop Apple Store on Konga The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is everything you’ve come to love about iPhones, with a sleek titanium frame and a stunning Ceramic Shield front. The camera system is an absolute highlight, featuring a 48MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom—perfect for capturing crystal-clear photos from any angle. With up to 1TB of storage, you’ll never run out of space for your apps, photos, and videos.





Apple iPhone 15 Pro Dual

Konga Price: Original Price: ₦2,555,600

Black Friday Price: ₦2,300,000 (10%) Where to Buy: Shop Apple Store on Konga Not looking for the Pro Max? The iPhone 15 Pro Dual offers similar performance at a slightly lower price. While it has a smaller 6.1-inch display and a 3x optical zoom camera (compared to the 5x optical zoom on the Pro Max), it’s powered by the same A17 Pro chip. Whether you’re working, gaming, or streaming, you’ll still experience top-of-the-line performance. For those who want all the power without the larger screen size, the iPhone 15 Pro Dual is a great choice at a great price on Konga this Black Friday.

Apple iPhone 12 64GB RAM

Konga Price: Original Price: ₦869,200

Black Friday Price: ₦782,200 (10%) Where to Buy: Shop Apple Store on Konga The iPhone 12 may be a couple of years old, but it still holds up as one of the best budget-friendly options in the Apple lineup. With the A14 Bionic chip, you’ll experience up to 20% faster performance compared to the iPhone 11, plus an improved dual-camera system that includes Night Mode for stunning low-light shots.