Kojie San Soap 101: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

The Kojie San bar soap has become an easy go-to solution for people looking to improve their skin’s appearance. In this article, Pulse Picks explores reviews, prices, how to detect fake Kojie San soap from the original, and everything you need to know before making a purchase.
What is Kojie San Soap?
The viral Kojie San Soap originates from the Philippines, created by the Kojie San brand. Its standout ingredient, kojic acid, is derived from fermented rice or mushrooms. Known for its powerful skin-lightening properties, kojic acid targets uneven skin tone, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation caused by acne, sun exposure, or ageing.
This soap claims to be suitable for all skin types, but if you have hypersensitive skin, it’s wise to do a patch test on your wrist before using it on your face or body.
Benefits of Kojie San Soap
Kojie San Soap has a few benefits for all types of skin:
Skin-Lightening Properties: Special thanks to kojic acid, the soap reduces melanin production which lightens spots and evens skin tone.
Anti-aging Benefits: Kojic acid reduces fine lines and wrinkles which improves the skin texture
Fades Acne Scars and Hyperpigmentation: When used consistently and in the right manner, Kojie San soap reduces blemishes and fades out discolouration.
How to Use Kojie San Soap
For the best results, follow these simple steps:
Wet your hands or body with water.
Lather the soap in your hands and apply it to your skin.
Leave it on for about 2 minutes before rinsing.
Always follow up with a moisturizer to prevent dryness.
Apply sunscreen daily, even if you’re not directly exposed to the sun.
Side Effects and Precautions
Start Slow: Initially, use the soap 2–3 times a week, leaving it on for no more than 2 minutes. Gradually increase usage if your skin tolerates it.
Sun Sensitivity: Since Kojie San Soap is a skin-lightening soap, it is best to wear sunscreen indoors and outdoors as the soap increases your skin’s sensitivity to the sun and may damage your skin. Always use broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30 or 50) to protect your skin, whether indoors or outdoors.
Dryness and Flakiness: The soap may cause dryness, so ensure you hydrate and moisturize after every use.
How to Spot Fake Kojie San Soap
The battle between original vs. fake Kojie San products has been long-standing. Fake product manufacturers use harmful ingredients to achieve an original effect to deceive customers. These substances can cause severe skin reactions, and skin burns that may potentially lead to the damage of your skin barrier or cause skin cancer.
Here’s how to tell the original from the fake:
Packaging: Check for consistent fonts, proper spelling, and authentic seals. Fake soaps may have misspelt words or lack batch numbers and expiration dates.
Price: If it’s too cheap, it’s likely a counterfeit.
Scent: Regular users will notice that fake products often have an off-scent.
Dangers of Using Fake Kojie San Soap
Counterfeit products often contain harmful ingredients that can cause severe skin reactions, burns, or even long-term damage to your skin barrier. To avoid these risks, always purchase from trusted sellers.
Where to Buy Original Kojie San Soap in Nigeria + Prices
You can find authentic Kojie San Soap in major supermarkets, stores, and online platforms like Tosnigeria and BuyBetter.
Kojie San Single Bar Soap (135g)
Where to buy: Tos Nigeria
Price: N6,000
Kojie San Soap 3-in-1 Bar (110g)
Where to buy: Tos Nigeria
Price: N10,500
Kojie San Skin Lightening Classic Soap 3-in-1 Bar (100g)
Where to buy: BuyBetter
Price: N6,000
Kojie San Soap is celebrated for its skin-brightening and anti-aging properties. However, its effectiveness varies from person to person. Always moisturize and use sunscreen to get the best results while minimizing potential side effects.