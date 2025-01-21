Kojie San Soap 101: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

The Kojie San bar soap has become an easy go-to solution for people looking to improve their skin’s appearance. In this article, Pulse Picks explores reviews, prices, how to detect fake Kojie San soap from the original, and everything you need to know before making a purchase.

What is Kojie San Soap?

The viral Kojie San Soap originates from the Philippines, created by the Kojie San brand. Its standout ingredient, kojic acid, is derived from fermented rice or mushrooms. Known for its powerful skin-lightening properties, kojic acid targets uneven skin tone, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation caused by acne, sun exposure, or ageing.

This soap claims to be suitable for all skin types, but if you have hypersensitive skin, it’s wise to do a patch test on your wrist before using it on your face or body.