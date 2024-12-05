How Indigo Dyeing Became the Soul of 'This is Us'

Sometimes, a brand catches your eye and doesn’t let go. For me, This is Us was that brand. I stumbled on them initially while window shopping for scarves and was immediately drawn in by their signature shade — a blue so rich it almost dances into purple. It felt unique, purposeful, and deeply connected to something bigger than just fashion.



I looked closer and realized there was so much more to them than just scarves. From everyday basics to tote bags, toys, full fashion collections, and even home and office decor, This is Us offers a variety of products, all steeped in their distinctive shades and patterns. Yet, it’s their commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and cultural pride that truly sets them apart. Funtua Cotton: The Foundation At the heart of This is Us is Funtua Cotton, a locally sourced material from Northern Nigeria. It’s more than just a fabric — it’s the brand’s backbone, their way of grounding themselves in the soil of home. "It’s Nigerian. It comes from our ground. It is unique in its quality. It works great for our weather," Oroma Cookey-Gam, Co-Founder and Creative Director explains. Funtua Cotton isn’t just practical; it shows a commitment to local production, sustainability, and creating pieces that are built to last. It’s breathable, durable, and perfectly suited to the Nigerian climate, making it an ideal choice for everything from their everyday basics to their upholstery.

Their mission wasn’t just to launch a brand—it was to reclaim identity, rewrite narratives, and prove that Nigerian craftsmanship can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the world. In Nigeria, production—be it furniture or clothing—is a norm. But finding true, top-tier craftsmanship often feels like a quest. For This Is Us, Funtua Cotton is more than just a material; it’s a declaration. Every piece made from this premium fabric sends a clear message: Nigerian-made isn’t just good—it’s world-class.

"Cultural pride is the cornerstone of our design philosophy. We believe that fashion is a powerful tool for preserving and celebrating cultural heritage. Through our designs, we aim to instill a sense of pride in our Nigerian and African identity, creating pieces that are not only stylish but also culturally resonant. This pride drives us to create garments that honor our heritage while also pushing the boundaries of contemporary fashion."

The Magic of Indigo If their cotton is the canvas, then indigo is the paint that brings it to life. The brand’s distinctive blue — a spectrum of shades from bold navy to soft lavender-hued tones — is created using indigo dyeing techniques rooted in the ancient traditions of Kano’s Kofar Mata Dye Pits. "These dyeing techniques have existed for centuries. Indigo dyeing requires patience – you can’t overwork the vat. You have to wait for it to be ready if you want the dye to take," She explains. "Our commitment to indigo dyeing and handcrafting is both our pride and our challenge. These artisanal techniques are labor-intensive and time-consuming, which naturally limits the volume we can produce. However, we see this as a strength rather than a limitation. By focusing on small-batch production, we ensure that each piece is crafted with care and attention to detail. The challenge lies in balancing this meticulous craftsmanship with the growing demand for our products. We approach scalability with caution, ensuring that any growth is sustainable and does not compromise the quality or integrity of our work." For This is Us, this isn’t a drawback but a challenge worth taking on. They see the imperfections and variations in their indigo-dyed pieces as a testament to the artistry behind them — proof that these are not just products but pieces of history you can wear. From Kids to Upholstery: The Range Their offerings span an impressive range: fashion staples like T-shirts , bags, toys, full fashion collections for kids, to home decor and even upholstery. The Minis collection is an extension of their cultural storytelling, designed for the youngest members of the family.

"We have kids. Our friends have kids. Our customers have kids. We wanted to translate our message across the family. Also the kids line allowed us to play with off cuts (remnants from production) and use them, "The "Minis" collection was inspired by our desire to extend our cultural narratives to younger generations. We wanted to create designs that are as rich in cultural significance as our adult collections, ensuring that children can connect with their heritage through what they wear."

Their basics standout, with pants and shirts that blend relaxed comfort with structure and style. They don’t just fit your body; they fit your lifestyle. Then there are the accessories. As someone who loves bandanas and scarves, I’m always drawn to thoughtful design, and This is Us nails it for me. Edgy but delicate and artistic, their pieces feel like they’ve been designed not just to be worn, but to be loved — functional, beautiful, and effortlessly cool. Collaboration as a Superpower Beyond their products, what makes This is Us truly special is their collaborative spirit. They’ve partnered with local creative collectives and brands like Dye Lab and WAF, creating a playground while staying true to their roots.

"Each collaboration is a meeting of minds, where we combine our distinct aesthetics and expertise to create something unique. We ensure that every partnership stays true to the essence of "This is Us" by maintaining open communication and a shared commitment to quality and cultural integrity. These collaborations bring fresh perspectives to our work while allowing us to explore new creative territories," She tells me.

These partnerships are about more than merging aesthetics. They’re about creating something bigger — a celebration of Nigerian craft and creativity. Each collaboration reflects the best of both worlds, combining traditional techniques with modern design sensibilities. Building for the Future, One Stitch at a Time For This is Us, quality is everything. In a fast-fashion world, they’ve chosen a slower, more thoughtful path. Their process-oriented approach ensures consistency, sustainability, and pieces that stand the test of time. "We’re constantly building processes. We’re very process-oriented. Our focus is on being able to repeat and not on speed." This attention to detail is why every piece feels like a labor of love. Whether it’s a scarf, a bag, or a piece of upholstery, you can see the care that’s gone into every stitch. Their mission goes beyond making clothes or accessories. They want to redefine what “Nigerian-made” means to the world. "We want Nigerian-made to be synonymous with high quality. We want you to think quality the same way you think of 'made in Italy,' 'Japanese design,' or 'Scandinavian design.'"