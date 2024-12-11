It’s that time of year again—the month where the nights blur into mornings, every weekend feels like a festival, and your calendar looks like a playlist of Lagos' hottest events. Whether you’re a seasoned December party-goer or just dipping your toes into the city’s party scene, there’s something for everyone this month. As someone who’s spent nights chasing the perfect party and uncovering Lagos' underground gems, I can confidently say this December lineup is one for the books. From heart-thumping raves to soulful concerts, the vibes are unmatched.



The Lagos nightlife scene has seen a surge in DJs, EDM raves, and collectives presenting new sounds to an eager audience. So it's no surprise that our detty december calendars are filled with parties, they're relatively affordable, and easy fun. As someone with friends who have varying tastes in music, this is probably one of the easier ways to get multiple friend groups in one spot.



So, grab your tickets, plan your outfits, and get ready for a Detty December to remember. Here are the highlights:

December 13: Keep Hush x Group Therapy (Rave)

When I saw Keep Hush was teaming up with Group Therapy, I just bought early bird tickets. Known for pushing boundaries, this collaboration promises a night of experimental sounds—techno, gqom, afro-house, and more. It’s the kind of rave where you lose track of time, but hey, isn’t that what December is about?



Get Tickets Here

December 14: Vertical Rave (Rave)

Vertical Rave is for the real ones. The energy is unmatched, the music is cutting-edge, and the crowd’s vibe is everything. Whether it’s your first rave or your tenth, this event is bound to leave an impression.

December 15: Rehash Day Party (Rave)

REHASH Day Party is all about Sunday Funday vibes with a vibrant, music-loving crowd. Picture brunch, electrifying live DJ sets under the sun, refreshing drinks, and amazing people to soak it all in with. This edition is a celebration of the music that made 2024 unforgettable! Don’t miss out—Free cocktails until 2 PM!

December 15: Chike Live (Concert)

We also have concerts this year though tone of my all time fave shows is missing this year. (talking to you, ShowDemCamp). All month, Nigeria's most talented will take to stages across the country. Each year, select artists take the cake for me, with singles or albums driving to ask 'do i want to see this performed?'



If you’re in the mood for something a little more soulful, Chike has got you covered. The Boo of the Booless himself is set to deliver a night of heartfelt lyrics and unmatched vibes. This one’s for the romantics and anyone who appreciates live African music at its finest. Joining him on stage is Mannywellz, adding even more magic to the night.



Time: 8 PM

Tickets: Grab them here .

December 20-21: Even In The Day (Rave)

This two-day rave is like a music festival compressed into 48 hours. With top DJs from Nigeria and South Africa, including the incredible DJ Six7even, it’s the perfect way to immerse yourself in the best of EDM and house. Get Tickets Here

December 20: Victony - Bonfire Homecoming (Concert)

Victony is taking over December with his highly anticipated homecoming concert. It’s more than music; it’s about resilience, artistry, and the joy of coming home. Don’t miss this night of incredible performances and emotional connection. Venue: Plot 3 & 4, Water Corporation Road, Oniru Victoria Island

Time: 8 PM

Tickets: Secure your spot .

December 21: Lady Donli & The Lagos Panic (Concert)

Lady Donli’s celebration of her iconic album Enjoy Your Life is set to be one of the most nostalgic and exhilarating events of the season. It’s not just a concert; it’s a celebration of life and music. VIP guests even get signature cocktails and suya—need I say more? Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island

Time: 8 PM - 12 AM

Get Tickets Here

December 22: Verse 2.0 - Rema (Concert)

Need I say more? Rolling Stone describes Rema’s second studio album ‘Heis’ as a “unique, buzzy and Visceral” project. The album secured the 11th spot in the top 100 Albums released this year. “Yet, there was no real sonic signifier for Rema’s Afro-wave — he seamlessly traverses hip-hop, house, R&B, and dancehall. Heis sounds more like a rave than almost anything Rema has made prior (excluding the excellent loosey “Bounce,” for example), raging while everything else simmers. The result is the buzzy, visceral, sweat-it-out music that no one else in the mainstream is making,” they noted .

If there’s one artist who defines the global rise of Afrobeats, it’s Rema. His live show is a full sensory experience that brings his chart-topping hits to life. Not missing a chance to see him perform hits from HEIS and Rave and Roses! Get Tickets Here

December 22-25: Flytime Fest 2024

Celebrating 20 years, Flytime Fest is pulling out all the stops with a lineup that includes Davido, Ayra Starr, and Olamide. Whether you’re vibing to Rhythm Unplugged or catching Ayra Starr’s first-ever headline concert, this is the festival to close out your year. Venue: Eko Convention Centre

Tickets: Available now—don’t wait!

December 27: The Cavemen (Concert)

Looking for something smoother to close out your December? The Cavemen are here to deliver the ultimate highlife experience. Their live performances are nothing short of magical, and this one promises to be unforgettable. Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island

Tickets: Get Them Here!

December 28: Ile Ijo (Rave)

If you’re not ready to let the party end, Ile Ijo has you covered. This rave is one of Lagos’ most anticipated events and the perfect way to close out the month in style. Get ready for the ultimate party experience at Ilé Ijó this December 28th!



Some of the best in the game will keep you on your feet all night long. With DJs like Faemous, Blak_dave, Marina Rd Sound, Abiodun, Yosa, and Earthsurfing taking over the decks, expect nonstop vibes, electrifying beats, and a Christmas weekend you’ll never forget.