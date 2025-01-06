I’m not someone who kicks off the year with grand resolutions. My personal “new year” doesn’t even start until February. January is more like a warm-up month—a trial run, if you will. Last year, I dabbled in working out (again, but more seriously this time) and committed to growing out my natural hair (still trying to keep that going). As the year progressed, I added some plans here and there.

What are the most common New Year’s resolutions?

Per Statista , the top New Year’s resolutions among people who have made one or several for 2025 are: To save more money (21%)

To eat healthier (19%)

To exercise more (17%)

To lose weight (15%)

To spend more time with family and friends (14%)

To quit smoking (9%)

To spend less on living expenses (9%) This year, my goals are bigger. But as much as I’d love to say I’ve got it all figured out, I know I’ll need two things: an accountability buddy and some solid apps to help me track my progress. If you're looking for practical resolutions, check out this earlier article on actually doable resolutions but if you're ready to dive into the tools that’ll help you stay on top of things, here are some apps I’m turning to:

1. Notion

If you’re juggling work, personal goals, and side hustles, Notion is your all-in-one solution. From tracking habits to organizing projects, this customizable app can help you stay on top of everything.



Notion is free to use, with optional premium features, and works seamlessly on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and web.

2. Habitica

Building good habits is key to reaching your goals, and Habitica makes it fun. This app gamifies your daily tasks, letting you level up your character as you progress. Whether it’s meditating, drinking more water, or cutting back on screen time, you can set custom habits and track your progress.



Habitica is free to download with optional in-app purchases and is available on Android, iOS, and web.

3. Google Keep

For those aiming to improve their mental health or start journaling, Google Keep is a great option. While I still love the feel of pen and paper, the app is perfect for jotting down quick thoughts, daily reflections, or gratitude lists.



Google Keep is completely free and works across Android, iOS, and web platforms.

4. Piggyvest

If saving money is one of your top goals, Piggyvest is a lifesaver. This app helps you save automatically, set financial goals, and invest smartly. It’s free to download and use, making it a budget-friendly way to build better financial habits.



Available on both Android and iOS, it’s perfect for keeping your finances in check.

5. Risevest

Looking to grow your money in 2025? Risevest makes investing simple and accessible, even for beginners. The app offers expert-managed portfolios tailored to your financial goals, so you can focus on building wealth without the stress of managing everything yourself.



It’s free to download on Android and iOS, though you’ll need to invest funds to use its services.

6. Duolingo

If learning a new language is on your list for 2025, Duolingo is the perfect app to get started. With bite-sized lessons, gamified learning, and a wide variety of languages to choose from, it makes the process fun and engaging. You can learn at your own pace, whether it’s brushing up on French, starting Spanish from scratch, or even exploring niche languages like Hawaiian. Duolingo is free to use with optional in-app purchases for premium features, and it’s available on both Android and iOS. So, whether you’re learning for travel, work, or just for fun, this app has got you covered. Download: Duolingo for iOS | Android (Free with in-app purchases)

7. Jefit

If fitness is one of your resolutions, Jefit is a standout app for tracking workouts and building strength. It boasts a library of over 1,400 exercises, along with professionally designed workout plans. Jefit also includes a workout planning tool to log your routines, monitor progress (including body measurements), and focus on target muscles. The app’s free version is feature-rich, but there’s an Elite membership option for access to premium workout plans and an ad-free experience. It’s available on both Android and iOS and even syncs with your Apple Watch for seamless tracking. Pros: Extensive free version with no major compromises.

Workout plans made by professional coaches.

Detailed progress tracking, including body measurements.

Syncs with Apple Watch for added convenience. Cons: Limited cardio workout options, so it’s better suited for strength training enthusiasts. Whether you’re starting fresh or taking your fitness journey to the next level, Jefit has tools to keep you motivated and consistent.