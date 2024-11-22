Here Are 7 Huawei Phones Worth Buying If You're Looking for a New Phone

In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, Huawei has carved out a niche for itself by offering high-quality devices at competitive prices. If you're in the market for an affordable phone that doesn’t compromise on features, you're in luck!



Here’s a look at seven Huawei smartphones that deliver impressive performance, stylish designs, and a range of features that cater to various needs.

Huawei HONOR X8b

The Huawei HONOR X8b is a fantastic option for anyone looking for performance and affordability. With a stunning 6.7-inch display, this phone makes everything from streaming videos to scrolling through social media a walk in the park. Powered by 8GB of RAM and a generous 512GB of internal storage, you'll have enough storage space for all your apps, photos, and videos. The 4500mAh battery ensures you stay connected throughout the day without worrying about frequent recharges.

Additionally, its 108MP main camera is impressive for this price point, providing clear and detailed shots, even in low-light conditions. The Snapdragon 680 processor combined with 8GB RAM will give you decent performance for multitasking. Price: ₦366,153. Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

Huawei Honor X9b

For those needing more power, the Honor X9b features 12GB of RAM, which makes it especially fast and responsive, even for heavier applications.



Its 6.78-inch screen is slightly larger and great for anyone who enjoys streaming or browsing on a bigger display. Running on Android 13, this model brings up-to-date software features and a trendy design that’s available in a unique orange colour, which naturally sets it apart visually. Price: ₦550,000. Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

Huawei Nova 8i

The Nova 8i comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor and 8GB of RAM, offering reliable performance for daily tasks. It’s also equipped with a 64MP quad camera setup, including ultrawide and macro lenses, which allows for outstanding photography.

Its 6.67-inch display paired with a 4,300mAh battery and 66W fast charging makes this model convenient for anyone who’s always on the go and values quick recharging. It’s also available in beautiful colours like Moonlight Silver and Interstellar Blue. Price: ₦221,000. Where To Buy: Shop Kara .

Huawei Nova Y90

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option that doesn’t leave out necessary features, Huawei Nova Y90 should be your pick. With a unique design and a 6.7-inch display, the Nova Y90 appeals to those who appreciate larger screens. It also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which gives you smooth operation and enough space for media and apps.

Its camera setup is versatile, providing good-quality images that capture moments in detail. Paired with a decent battery life of 5000 mAh, this model proves that you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy a high-quality smartphone experience. Price: ₦220,000. Where To Buy: Shop Kara .

Huawei Pura 70

If you want more RAM for smoother multitasking, the Pura 70 offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, providing both speed and storage for the price. It’s perfect for users who need extra capacity for apps, photos, and videos without sacrificing performance. It has a 50MP camera quality which is decent alongside the 13MP front camera.

Perhaps what stands out the most about this phone is its hot pink colour which rivals the newly released iPhone 16. This device is perfect for anyone who needs a reliable phone that can handle intensive applications without lag. Price: ₦799,000. Where To Buy: Shop Just Fones .

Huawei P50 Pocket

Going head to head with the famous Samsung flip phones and perfect for those who desire luxury without the exorbitant price tag, the Huawei P50 Pocket is a showstopper. With 12GB of RAM and an impressive 512GB of storage, this phone not only looks good but performs exceptionally well. The P50 Pocket comes with three cameras, excelling in photography with its advanced camera system which ensures every shot you take is crystal clear.

It has a 4000 mAh battery with a fingerprint sensor and a foldable OLED. If you want a smartphone that combines elegance with cutting-edge technology, this is the one for you. Price: ₦950,000. Where To Buy: Shop Dirigible .

Huawei Y7a

Finally, the Huawei Y7a is an affordable gem that doesn’t lose its essential features. With 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it’s perfect for everyday tasks and casual use. The large display, 6.67” is perfect for watching videos, while the decent camera ensures you can capture your favourite moments.

With a 5,000mAh battery, this device ensures longer usage times, perfect for users who want a no-frills smartphone with good battery life. If you’re looking for a reliable and budget-friendly smartphone, the Y7a is definitely worth considering. Price: ₦366,153. Where To Buy: Shop Amaget .