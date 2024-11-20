7 Christmas Destinations That’ll Make Your Holidays Extra Special

Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, there’s no better time to plan your escape. As the year winds down, it's clear that people are diving into their Christmas holiday plans. Whether you're team Detty December, heading back to your hometown, or — like me — dreaming of a vacation in a new city or country, there’s something for everyone. If a getaway is on your wish list, here are some standout travel agencies offering incredible holiday packages that you should bookmark right now.

Wakanow

Explore Uganda

Uganda is a popular tourist destination in Africa that offers a variety of attractions, including national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and cities. Experience the best of Uganda , from trekking with mountain gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park to thrilling safaris at Queen Elizabeth National Park, where you can spot the "Big Five" and enjoy boat rides along the hippo-filled Kazinga Channel. For adventurers, you'll try the snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains or try white-water rafting at the Nile’s source in Jinja. Relaxation awaits along Lake Victoria’s shores, while Uganda’s vibrant culture shines through in Kampala’s Buganda Kingdom and events like the Bayimba International Festival. Don’t miss the street food delights of “Rolex” and matoke, or the chance to support conservation efforts in Murchison Falls National Park. Wakanow's package includes: 5-night hotel stay

Uganda visa

Return airport transfer

Visits to iconic attractions

Price starts at ₦1,225,000 , but you can pay in instalments starting at ₦250,000.

Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi



Want something more exhilarating? From December 4 to December 8, immerse yourself in the thrill of the Grand Prix with a five-day adventure in the UAE’s dazzling capital . Experience the electrifying energy as the world’s top drivers battle it out on the iconic Yas Marina Circuit. Beyond the race, indulge in a luxurious stay paired with unforgettable city experiences, like the architectural marvel of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, shop in high-end malls, and take in the stunning skyline views that define this vibrant city. The excitement doesn’t end at the track — the Formula 1 weekend also features exclusive after-race concerts and entertainment that guarantee non-stop thrills. This is your chance to combine speed, luxury, and unforgettable memories all in one trip! Pricing: Single occupancy: ₦2,266,000

Per person sharing: ₦1,903,000

Installments start at ₦250,000.

TravelBeta

Christmas in Kigali (₦547,600 for 2)

Enjoy a 3-night hotel stay with breakfast included, complimentary access to the Business Class Lounge at MMA, and seamless airport transfers paired with protocol services for a stress-free journey. Dive into unforgettable experiences, from amazing primate safaris to an enriching Kigali city tour , making your adventure in Rwanda truly exceptional.

Christmas in Nairobi (₦579,950 for 2)

This Christmas, make Nairobi your holiday destination and experience the best the city has to offer! Go on a guided Nairobi City Tour to discover its vibrant highlights, and enjoy a unique dining experience at the renowned Carnivore Restaurant. Package Details: 3-night hotel stay with breakfast included.

Complimentary airport transfer and protocol services for a smooth journey.

Nairobi City Tour to explore the city’s best spots.

Carnivore Dinner Tour for a memorable dining experience.

Christmas in Accra (₦484,500 for Two)

Treat yourself to a luxurious 2-night stay at a beachfront hotel in Accra, starting at just ₦484,500 (per person for 2 people sharing a room) . Indulge in a five-star beachside experience while exploring the highlights and historic sites of Ghana through an exciting Accra City Tour. This package combines relaxation with education, giving you a perfect mix of fun and culture. Package Details: 2-night hotel stay in a beachside hotel with breakfast included.

Complimentary airport transfer, protocol services, and business class lounge access for a smooth, comfortable experience.

Accra City Tour to explore Ghana’s historic sites and vibrant culture.

Domestic Packages

IITA Resort, Ibadan (₦220,000)

Enjoy a peaceful 2-night getaway at IITA Resort in Ibadan, surrounded by nature’s beauty. Start your day with a delicious breakfast before diving into activities like darts, lawn tennis, swimming, snooker, a scenic golf course walk, and table tennis. Perfect for both relaxation and fun, this package is available from ₦220,000 (for 1 or 2 Adults).

Lakowe Lakes, Lagos (₦360,000)