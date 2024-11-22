7 Body Butters To Keep You Moisturised This Harmattan

Harmattan is fast approaching, bringing with it not just a drop in temperatures, but also an unwelcome dryness that can wreak havoc on our skin. As the air turns crisp and cool, the risk of having dry, ashy skin increases. And it’s important to stock up on moisturising products that will shield your skin from the harsh elements of harmattan.

One of the best ways to combat this dryness is to embrace body butters. These rich, thick, and sometimes creamy formulations contain nourishing ingredients that hydrate and protect your skin. Body butters are thicker than lotions and they’re formulated to deeply nourish the skin and create a protective barrier against moisture loss. Among the best ingredients to look out for is shea butter, renowned for its moisturising properties. However, other incredible body butters, such as mango butter, cocoa butter, and avocado butter, can provide the hydration your skin craves during this season. Let's explore some of our favourite body butter products that will keep your skin soft, supple, and radiant.



Palmers Cocoa Body Butter

My favourite and probably the most popular on this list, Palmers Cocoa Body Butter is the safest pick for providing all-day moisture. For decades, Palmers has been a household name for skincare, and their Cocoa Body Butter is a true classic.



Infused with pure cocoa butter and enriched with Vitamin E, this body butter provides intense hydration for even the driest skin. Cocoa butter is renowned for its ability to lock in moisture, while Vitamin E aids in repairing damaged skin and improving elasticity. It also has a light chocolatey scent which is a bonus that makes your skin feel extra pampered.

If you’re battling rough patches or stretch marks, make this your go-to product., ensuring your skin remains soft and nourished. Price: ₦12,000. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty360store .

Garnier Body Superfood Cocoa & Ceramide Body Cream

Garnier’s Cocoa Butter takes hydration to the next level with its fast-absorbing formula. It combines the nourishing power of cocoa butter with the convenience of non-greasy application, making it ideal for those who dislike sticky skincare formulations. It has both Cocoa and Shea butter which are packed with antioxidants and fatty acids. This body butter protects your skin from free radicals while deeply replenishing moisture. This product is particularly effective for those with very dry skin.

The only con of this body butter is it has a thick texture which upon applying to the skin might take a while to blend in. But this doesn’t take long before it leaves a matte finish on your skin which doesn’t stick to clothes or makes you feel uncomfortable.



Garnier’s Cocoa Butter ensures your skin remains soft, supple, and beautifully scented. Price: ₦19,409. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty .

Arami Ivory Body Butter

Locally made and much loved, Arami’s Body Butter celebrates the richness of African natural skincare. Crafted with shea butter, vitamin E oil, and extra virgin oil, expect nothing less than premium moisture from this product. The Shea butter in this product has been pre-whipped so it has a softer texture than local raw Shea butter does. Its whipped texture makes it melt effortlessly into the skin.



The Ivory Butter also comes in six scent variants including Rose & Vanilla, Oud of Eden, Mint, Lemongrass, Coconut, Vanilla and an unscented version. This body butter is expected to not only moisturise and prevent dryness, but also support skin healing, reduce the appearance of scars and blemishes, and improve skin elasticity. Arami’s commitment to natural, chemical-free ingredients makes it a fantastic choice for sensitive skin or those embracing a clean beauty routine.



A customer review reads thus; ”Love it! The body butter is soft and melts easily. It doesn't feel heavy or leave you feeling greasy. My 9-year-old has been sneaking it because she prefers it to her regular shea butter. She has atopic dermatitis (with dry, flaky, rough skin) so I'm glad to find a product that smells nice and has a lovely colour which she can use without any reaction. Double thumbs up!” Price: ₦4,200 - ₦8,400. Where To Buy: Shop Arami Essentials .

R&R Luxury Whipped Shea Body Butter

If you love a touch of aromatherapy with your skincare, R&R Luxury’s Whipped Shea Body Butter is an absolute treat. The shea butter base is whipped to perfection, giving you lightweight yet deeply nourishing moisture.



Choose from refreshing lemongrass, uplifting lavender, ylang-ylang, bergamot, or oud scents to match your mood. Shea butter, rich in vitamins A and E, strengthens the skin barrier, while the added essential oils provide anti-inflammatory benefits, making this butter perfect for calming irritation caused by the dry Harmattan air.

It also contains coconut oil which is known for its wound healing, antibacterial properties. Price: ₦14,000. Where To Buy: Shop R and R skincare .

Nokware Skincare Body Butter with Ginger and Moringa

This 5-star product with a mix of shea butter, moringa oil, ginger powder, citrus and sandalwood essential oils is a multi-tasking marvel for the skin. Shea butter, with its unparalleled ability to lock in moisture, is paired with ginger, moringa and citrus oils to brighten the skin and maintain a radiant complexion.



The ingredients also give this product a high level of vitamin C which promotes collagen production and protects the skin from environmental toxins. This body butter is perfect for anyone with dry, dull, or tired skin. It’s also a great option for those looking for a natural, multi-tasking body butter that combines hydration, skin repair, and an uplifting scent.

A customer review reads; “It smells incredible and the size is very economical. I advise getting this big size if you want it to last a while. It’s really smooth on the skin and whipped to perfection.” Price: ₦12,000. Where To Buy: Shop Nokware Skincare .

Kuja Hai by Sublime Skin

Kuja Hai by Sublime Skin is the epitome of luxury body care. This premium body butter is for anyone who wants an addition of active ingredients to the moisturizing formula. “Kuja Hai” is Swahili for come alive and that is exactly what it does to the skin. This deeply hydrating formula, enriched with kokum and mango butter, moisturises and softens, while sunflower oil and glycerine lock in moisture for long-lasting hydration. The inclusion of niacinamide, azelaic acid, and kojic acid dipalmitate works to even out skin tone, reduce blemishes, and brighten dull, tired skin, leaving it radiant and smooth.

Antioxidant-rich Vitamin E and bearberry extract help protect against environmental damage, while mandelic acid gently exfoliates, promoting cell turnover for a healthy, glowing complexion. Infused with the uplifting fragrance of mango and bergamot, Kuja Hai Body Butter feels like a luxurious spa treatment in a jar. Price: ₦15,000. Where To Buy: Shop Sublime Skin By Jumai .

Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter

Naturium has taken body care to new heights with The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter. This innovative product blends shea butter with plant-based oils like jojoba, marula, and squalane to deliver a powerful dose of hydration. These oils are known for their ability to mimic the skin’s natural barrier, helping retain moisture while giving your skin a healthy, lit-from-within glow. Perfect for those who prefer lightweight but long-lasting hydration, and those who want to get an anti-ageing effect with no skincare actives.

Also, it has vanilla and coconut extracts which give it a buttery vanilla popcorn scent. This body butter is a harmattan skincare essential. Price: ₦55,000. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Hub.