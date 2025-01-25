PDP remains big, united in the South-East - National Vice chairman

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) says it remains one big, united party in the South-East, capable of handling any issue arising from the zone.

The party’s South-East national vice chairman, Chief Ali Odefa, disclosed this in a communique issued at the end of the Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) meeting at Government House, Enugu, on Friday.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, the zone's party leader, attended the meeting.

The former Senate President, Sen. Adolphus Wabara; Senate Minority Whip, Sen. Osita Ngwu; other members of the National Assembly; and former governors and ministers, among others, were also in attendance.

Odefa said the meeting deliberated extensively on the party's party's affairs, particularly ways to restore its fortunes in the South-East region and the nation in general.

He warned external troublemakers to steer clear of the party's affairs in the region.

Odefa said the PDP in the South-East decried any attempt to fan embers of disaffection or precipitate crisis in the party in the region.

“The party also commends the Court of Appeal’s judgement upholding Sunday Udeh-Okoye, as the National Secretary of the party, in line with the constitution of our party and the position of the South-East ZEC of our party.

“We also remain consistent and united in this position that Udeh-Okoye remains the National Secretary of our party. We continue to trust the judiciary to do justice on the matter continuously.