PDP expels Reps member Ugochinyere over anti-party activities, indiscipline

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled the lawmaker representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Honourable Ikenga Ugochinyere, with immediate effect due to gross indiscipline, insubordination and anti-party activities.

Ugochinyere's expulsion was announced in a letter by the Ideato LGA chapter of the party dated December 5, 2024, and signed by the LGA Chairman, Hon. ThankGod Okeke and the Secretary, Onyebuchi Umeh which they addressed to the State Chairman.

This is according to a statement on Friday, December 6, 2024, wherein Lancelot Obiak, the Imo PDP Publicity Secretary, said the executives expelled Ugochinyere .

The decision followed the report of the party's disciplinary committee dated November 27, 2024, which investigated alleged misconduct against the lawmaker in line with Section 57 (1-4) of the PDP Constitution 2017 as amended.

Ugochinyere was first suspended at his Umuopia/Umukegwu ward on October 14, 2024, following failure to honour the invitation to appear before the ward Executive Committee to defend the allegations of disciplinary offences against him.

“The letter partly read: “Upon receipt of the report, the LGA Executive Committee of Ideato North met on the 5th of December, 2024, and unanimously adopted the report of the disciplinary committee”.

“In light of this, Hon. Imo Ugochinyere Ikegwuonu is hereby expelled from the party (PDP) with immediate effect and he ceases to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Umuofia/Umukegwu ward of Ideato North LGA”.

“The party found Ugochinyere guilty of deliberate failure to attend meetings and participate in activities of the party for a long time in breach of Section 58 (1)e) of the PDP constitution 2017 as amended. He was said to have engaged in unauthorised publicity of disputes within the party which contravenes section 58(1)i of the party’s constitution. Also, he formed parallel executive and organs of the party in his ward, and at the LGA and National levels which also breaches the party’s constitution”.