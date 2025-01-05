I didn't join PDP - El-Rufai denies leaving APC

A former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to the rumour making the rounds that he has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

El-Rufai was one of the APC chieftains at the forefront of the campaign that brought President Bola Tinubu to office in the 2023 election.

However, his relationship with the President appeared to have gone sour after the National Assembly failed to clear him for ministerial appointment.

Since the alleged fallout , speculations have been rife that the former Governor would team up with a major opposition party to challenge Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

During the weekend, a report emerged claiming that El-Rufai has switched allegiance to the main opposition party to jostle for the party's presidential ticket.

Reacting to the rumour on his X account, the former Governor asked the public to disregard the report and patent lies about his political affiliation.

He also disclosed that he has referred the lead peddler of the fake news to his lawyers for legal action.

“Please disregard the patent lies and rumours about my political affiliation. I have referred the lead peddlers of the fake news for further action by my lawyers,” he wrote on Sunday, January 5, 2024.