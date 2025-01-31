Don't despair in present hardship; we're coming to fix things - PDP govs to Nigerians

On Friday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum urged Nigerians not to despair but to keep hope alive despite the country's present hardships.

The forum made the call in a 7-point communique read by its Chairman, Sen. Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State, after its first closed-door meeting for 2025, held at Government House, Asaba, Delta's capital city.

Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State signed the Communique; the host Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta; Douye Diri of Bayelsa; Peter Mba of Enugu; Dauda Lawal of Zamfara; Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom; Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers; Ademola Adeleke of Osun.

Others are Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Agbu Kefas of Taraba, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, and Dr Emmanuel Agbo, DG of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

The forum also used the occasion to review member states' performance, particularly the state of the nation in general, and developments in the party as of the end of 2024.

It noted the monumental socio-economic, security, infrastructure and other challenges that confronted the nation during the period.

It commended the member states' governors for pursuing policies and programmes that ameliorated the people's plight and aimed to create the foundation for sustainable development in their respective states.

The forum also noted that the federal government's macroeconomic policies have inflicted hardship and pain on the polity and called on the Federal Government to either revisit or rejig its macroeconomic policies to ameliorate or stop the hardship and pain inflicted on Nigerians.

According to the forum, no meaningful and impactful state achievements will be achieved until the harsh policies are addressed.

It lauded the ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis in the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) regarding the position of the National Secretary and reaffirmed its support for the Court of Appeal judgment.

It, however, advised the NWC to set up the machinery to implement the court judgment effectively.

The forum commended the country’s valiant and patriotic Armed Forces and Security Agencies for maintaining the frontline in securing the country and the gains of our gallant personnel against bandits in parts of the country.

However, it expressed deep concern about the resurgence of brazen non-state actors and called for strengthening the nation’s security architecture.

It expressed gratitude to the host, Gov. Oborevwori, and the people of Delta for their hospitality and friendly disposition that had yielded the successful, well-structured and impactful meeting.

It also lauded Oborevwori’s giant strides, which his administration recorded in the areas of infrastructure, environmental remediation, people empowerment, and combating insecurity.

“Nigerians do not despair in the face of the prevailing hardships; The PDP will remain committed to returning our great nation to the glorious days of the pre-2015 era of manageable costs of living, security of lives and property and greater unity and prosperity for all citizens,” it said.