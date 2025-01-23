Boost for Fubara as PDP NWC members visit to affirm his leadership in Rivers

Selected members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 's National Working Committee (NWC) have affirmed Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the party's leader in the oil-rich state.

The NWC members also declared support for the recent court ruling nullifying the party's congress in Rivers.

They made their positions known during a visit to Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, and held a closed-door meeting with the Governor.

The delegation included the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and National Treasurer, Ahmed Mohammed.

After the meeting, Mohammed affirmed Fubara's status as the PDP leader in Rivers, expressing the group's commitment to fostering unity, stability, and effective repositioning in the South-South State.

PDP plots comeback in 2027

He described their visit as part of an effort to realign the party and re-strategise for a comeback in the 2027 elections.

At the same time, the National Treasurer expressed support for Ude Okoye, who was recently reinstated as the party’s National Secretary by the Court of Appeal.

He urged PDP stakeholders and governors to rally behind Okoye for PDP's progress.

The visit followed a recent meeting between PDP Youth leaders nationwide and Governor Fubara, which focused on resolving internal party crises and affirming his leadership in the state.

There have been ripples within the party since the court nullified the Ward, Local, and State congresses, which were won by allies of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The congresses, held in 2024, were marred by conflicting court orders, with a State High Court restraining the exercise while a Federal High Court allowed it.