Zulum renames Borno University after Kashim Ibrahim, 1st Gov of Northern Nigeria

The Borno Executive Council has approved the renaming of Borno State University (BOSU) to Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri, in honour of Sir Kashim Ibrahim, the first Governor of Northern Nigeria. The decision was taken during the first council meeting of 2025, chaired by Gov. Babagana Zulum in Maiduguri.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, said that the renaming would take effect after the necessary legislative amendments and notifications to regulatory authorities.

“Council approved that Borno State University shall be renamed Kashim Ibrahim University. “This decision is subject to legislative processes by the State Assembly to amend the law establishing the university and actions by the Ministry of Education to inform relevant bodies such as the NUC and the JAMB,” Tar said.

He said that the council approved a comprehensive programme for street naming and house numbering in Maiduguri town and other urban areas as part of the state’s urban renewal efforts. Tar explained that the initiative would involve collaboration with stakeholders, including traditional rulers and federal agencies such as the Nigerian Postal Service.

“Council decided that relevant MDAs will work with stakeholders to develop a naming and numbering template. “This will ensure that updated names and numbers are reflected on platforms like Google Maps and public records to enhance urban planning and governance,” he added.

Earlier while addressing the council members, Zulum expressed appreciation for their commitment and outlined plans to intensify recovery efforts and implement impactful projects in 2025. “In 2024, my administration made significant progress, and I am committed to achieving even more this year. “Our focus will remain on post-conflict recovery, urban renewal, and the improvement of citizens’ welfare,” Zulum stated.