Zacch at 47: FIRS boss lauded for transformative leadership in tax reform

Dr Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has been celebrated for his exceptional leadership as he marks his 47th birthday.

Tributes have poured in, including a heartfelt message from Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, a tax analyst, recognising his transformative impact on Nigeria’s tax administration.

Atoyebi praised Adedeji’s achievements, stating, “Nigerians are lucky to have such a capable man in charge of tax administration.”

She highlighted his tenure's milestones, including record-breaking revenue collection in his first year, which earned commendations from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adedeji's leadership, characterised by integrity and innovation, has modernised tax collection in Nigeria.

“Dr Zacch exemplifies the Yoruba principle of ‘Omoluabi’—a person of honour and integrity,” Atoyebi noted, underscoring his commitment to transparency and accountability.

Under Adedeji's guidance, the FIRS introduced cutting-edge technological solutions, streamlining operations and fostering responsiveness.

Beyond these reforms, Atoyebi emphasised his dedication to uplifting his team.

“He understands that true success lies in uplifting those around him,” she said, commending his collaborative spirit and focus on staff welfare.

In her final tribute, Atoyebi remarked, “Your impact on Nigeria, FIRS in particular, and the greater good of the organisation in general will be felt for generations.”