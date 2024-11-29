Yuletide: FCT residents to enjoy 40 days free rides

Michael Oluwagbemi, the programme director of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative, has announced that Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will enjoy 40 days of free bus rides as part of the scheme.

Speaking on the initiative's benefits, Oluwagbemi said the buses are designed to be “safer, more reliable, and easily accessible.”

He noted, “On these buses for the next 40 days, people will enjoy free transportation as part of the benefits of this administration.”

Following the initial free period, commuters will also benefit from discounted fares.

“After 40 days, they will enjoy a discount because of the work of President Bola Tinubu,” he added.

The initiative stems from Tinubu’s commitment to providing affordable energy solutions, announced on 19 August 2023.

The federal government further solidified its plans by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with key transport unions in September to facilitate the conversion of vehicles to run on compressed natural gas.

The move is expected to improve access to sustainable and affordable transportation while reducing dependency on petrol-powered vehicles.