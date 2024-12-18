'You're all re-elected' - Tinubu declares to lawmakers at budget presentation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu turned a moment of levity into a memorable highlight during the presentation of the 2025 budget to the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18.

Referring to the 10th National Assembly as the 11th, Tinubu quipped, “I wrote 11, which means you are all re-elected,” drawing laughter and applause from lawmakers.

The presentation of the ₦47.9tn ‘Budget of Restoration’ marked Tinubu’s second as President. Addressing a joint House of Representatives and Senate session, he outlined plans to stabilise Nigeria’s economy and foster inclusive growth.

“In fulfilment of my constitutional duties and unyielding commitment to rebuilding Nigeria, I hereby present the 2025 budget,” Tinubu stated, adding that the focus would be on macroeconomic stability, improved business environments, and poverty reduction.

The budget’s highlights include ₦4.91tn allocated to defence and security, ₦4.06tn to infrastructure, ₦2.4tn to health, and ₦3.5tn to education. Tinubu emphasised that “this ambitious but necessary budget” aims to secure Nigeria’s future.

Revenue for 2025 is projected at ₦34.8tn, while expenditures are pegged at ₦47.9tn, creating a deficit of ₦13.0tn (3.89% of GDP). Tinubu assured that inflation would decline from 34.6% to 15% and the exchange rate would improve to ₦1,500 per dollar.

Crude oil production is forecast at 2.06 million barrels per day, with reduced importation and increased exportation of refined petroleum products.

The session opened with a speech by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and was marked by enthusiastic cheers, particularly from members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).