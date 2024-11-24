'Your govt is directionless' - Ebonyi indigenes tell Gov Nwifuru what to do

The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) has criticised Governor Francis Nwifuru's administration, describing its policies as "largely uncoordinated and directionless."

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 24, AEISCID’s President General, Amb. Pascal Oluchukwu urged the government to focus on impactful governance rather than suppressing opposition voices.

The group expressed concerns over the recent attacks on Chief Ifeanyi Odii, the Peoples Democratic Party’s 2023 gubernatorial candidate, following his observations on governance.

Oluchukwu called for restraint from government media handlers and allied groups such as the "Unwuekumenyi forum," whom he labelled as “amorphous” and driven by selfish interests.

“The government’s media handlers should address criticisms with factual responses instead of resorting to personal attacks,” the statement read. “Chief Odii is a respected industrialist, known nationally and internationally for his entrepreneurial achievements. Disparaging such a figure with inflammatory comments is reprehensible.”

AEISCID also criticised the government’s spending priorities, particularly its focus on projects like the airport, which the group deemed non-essential in a poverty-stricken state.

"The administration seems more concerned with impressing the wealthy elite than addressing the pressing needs of Ebonyi's poor masses,” Oluchukwu added, warning that such policies could alienate the very people the government was elected to serve.

Calling for an apology from the Unwuekumenyi forum, AEISCID reiterated the importance of accommodating opposition voices in a democratic system.

"Democracy thrives on plurality of opinions. Suppressing dissenting voices undermines good governance and accountability,” the statement concluded.