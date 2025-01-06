You can now resit WAEC examination if you fail - eligibility details revealed

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced a policy allowing candidates to resit their papers on the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The new initiative, which will take effect in January 2025, eliminates the long wait for private exam cycles and offers a quicker opportunity to retake failed subjects.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show in Ghana, WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, detailed the registration and examination timeline.

“Students who access their results now and realise they need to resit one or two papers have until 8th January to register online through our website or at WAEC-accredited internet cafés,” he explained.

The resit examinations, known as WASSCE PC1, will run from 24th January to 15th February 2025.

According to Kapi, the initiative accommodates candidates with failed subjects and those whose results were cancelled.

However, individuals sanctioned for malpractice remain ineligible until their ban expires.

The move is seen as a significant shift in WAEC’s approach to addressing the challenges faced by candidates eager to improve their results and pursue academic aspirations without delay.

Candidates are advised to visit WAEC’s official website for further details and registration guidelines.