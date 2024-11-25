Woman scams traders of ₦625.8m pretending to supply them bags of rice

A businesswoman, Clara Anthony, on Monday, appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos, for allegedly obtaining ₦625.8 million under the guise of supplying rice to some of her business partners. The defendant was arraigned alongside her company, Flourish Clear Concept, on a 17-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences, stealing, fraud and conversion. The prosecutor, Mr S. A. Ogala, told the court that the defendants conspired and committed the offences sometime between June 2022 and December 2023, in the Oregun Area of Lagos.

He alleged that the defendants obtained the sum of ₦56 million from one Chinemerem Eweremadu, under the pretext of supplying rice to him. The prosecutor said that in June 2022, the defendants obtained the sum of ₦36 million from another complainant, one Ifenyinwa Eweremadu, under the same guise of transacting rice business with her. Ogala said that between October and December 2023, the defendants obtained the sum of ₦58.5 million from one Mary Nwagodigwe and others, under the pretext of supplying rice to them.

He also alleged that sometime in May 2023, the defendants fraudulently obtained the sum of ₦20.5 million from one Amarachi Orakwe, under the same false pretences. Ogala said between November 2022 and October 2023, the defendants fraudulently obtained the sum of ₦3.2 million from one Ebele Iwuchukwu. He added that sometime in October 2023, the defendants obtained ₦410 million from one Nkechi Andy and others, under the guise of supplying rice to them.

The prosecutor said sometime in September 2022, the defendants also defrauded one Ejiro Nwamadi and others of the sum of ₦6.1 million. “In July 2022, the defendants fraudulently obtained the sum of ₦54 million from one Immaculate Nwosu. “The defendants did not supply rice to any of the complainants but dishonestly converted the total sum of ₦625.8 million to their own use,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 1 (1) of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act 2006 as well as Section 390 of the Criminal Code, 2004.