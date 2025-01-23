Woman lands in police net for brutalising 13-year-old house help

Police in Imo State have arrested a 35-year-old businesswoman, Nwachukwu, for physically assaulting her 13-year-old house help, Ejieke. The arrest was carried out by officers from the Owerri Urban Divisional Police Headquarters on Tuesday evening after the minor was rescued at the popular Relief Market in Owerri.
According to Okeoma, founder of the Stand for Humanity Foundation, who was present at the police station, the suspect accused the minor of stealing her money, which led to the brutal assault. Okeoma, along with concerned traders, intervened and alerted the police, leading to the suspect’s arrest.
Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that Nwachukwu had already injured the child and was allegedly about to procure ten more canes to continue the beating when traders forcefully intervened and freed the girl. Okeoma stated;
The woman had already battered the minor and was about to escalate the assault when some traders stepped in. I quickly alerted the Divisional Police Officer, and the police arrived to arrest the suspect while rescuing the victim. The child was taken to a hospital for medical treatment as her injuries were severe.
At the police station, Nwachukwu pleaded for mercy, claiming that she was angry because the girl had stolen her money. However, the minor denied the accusation.
Okeoma emphasized that the Stand for Humanity Foundation is determined to ensure justice for the victim and prevent further cases of child abuse. He added;
This case will serve as a deterrent to others who think they can dehumanize children without consequences. Child battering is a crime, and we will continue pushing to ensure such acts are eradicated
Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, SP Henry Okoye, stated that the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has zero tolerance for child abuse and all forms of crime. He assured that an investigation has been initiated and that justice will be served.
