Woman lands in police net for brutalising 13-year-old house help

Police in Imo State have arrested a 35-year-old businesswoman, Nwachukwu, for physically assaulting her 13-year-old house help, Ejieke. The arrest was carried out by officers from the Owerri Urban Divisional Police Headquarters on Tuesday evening after the minor was rescued at the popular Relief Market in Owerri.





According to Okeoma, founder of the Stand for Humanity Foundation, who was present at the police station, the suspect accused the minor of stealing her money, which led to the brutal assault. Okeoma, along with concerned traders, intervened and alerted the police, leading to the suspect’s arrest.





Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that Nwachukwu had already injured the child and was allegedly about to procure ten more canes to continue the beating when traders forcefully intervened and freed the girl. Okeoma stated;