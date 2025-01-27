Woman cries out after policemen extort her of over ₦2 million

A stolen car case in Delta State has led to allegations of police extortion, which the authorities deny, citing an ownership dispute.

A resident of Afiesere, Ughelli, Delta State, Mrs Gladys Ubogu Okeoghene, has accused officers of the Nigeria Police Force of extorting ₦2.186 million from her during an investigation into her stolen vehicles.

The cars, a GLK 350 and a C400 were stolen in 2022 after she handed them over to a mechanic, Solomon David Orshieda, who allegedly sold them and fled to Kenya.

She reported the case to the Ughelli Area Command in October 2024, where IPO Ebinum Odiri Oghenerukevwe was assigned to handle the investigation.

According to Okeoghene, the IPO demanded ₦2.186 million for "tracking fees" and "office movement" to recover the vehicles. After making the payment, only one of the stolen cars, the GLK 350, was returned. She further alleged that the police refused to release the second vehicle, the C400 unless she made an additional payment.

In a petition dated January 22, 2025, addressed to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, Benin, she detailed her ordeal. She claimed that she was not informed when bail was granted to the suspects, including Orshieda, and accused the IPO of intimidation and threats. The petition was also sent to international human rights organizations.

However, the Delta State Police Command disputes her allegations.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Edafe Bright stated that while the vehicles were initially returned to Okeoghene, the police later retrieved them after a buyer presented evidence that he had legally purchased them from her son.

According to Bright, when confronted with this evidence, Okeoghene and her son allegedly disappeared and have since refused to return to the police station.

The case has raised concerns about police corruption and misconduct in Nigeria, prompting calls for an independent investigation.