Woman and boyfriend attempt to sell their 6-year-old child for ₦450,000

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has detained two persons over suspected child trafficking.

The suspects, Christiana Ibanga, and her boyfriend, Inyene Akpan were apprehended for allegedly selling their child for ₦450,000.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, said at a news conference in Uyo that the case was reported by a member of the public.

John said that on June 15, 2024, the police got an intelligence report that a woman took her six-year-old daughter to an undisclosed location. She said;

Acting promptly on credible intelligence, our operatives swung into action and arrested the suspects on January 14 in Abuja,

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to selling their own child for ₦450,000 with the assistance of an ally, Saviour Aniedi, in May 2024

On January 23 our investigators extended their operations to Aba in Abia in pursuit of the buyer and the missing child

The police spokesman said that the police had made significant progress in the matter, assuring that the other suspects would soon be apprehended.

She further said that the command had intensified its crackdown on illicit drug dealers and criminal hideouts in the state.

John said that a female suspect, Happiness George, was apprehended for allegedly selling ‘Hemp’ and other illicit substances.

She said that two other women, Queen Umoren and Joy Chima were nabbed with illicit drugs at a brothel in Ikot Ebong Village, Odoro Ikot Clan.