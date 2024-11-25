Woman abandons baby in front of Ogun hospital

The Ogun State Police Command is investigating the abandonment of a newborn in front of Blessed Clinic, Oru Ijebu, in the Ijebu North Local Government Area. The infant, believed to be no more than 40 days old, was left at the clinic around 6:45 a.m. on Friday. The clinic owner discovered the baby, provided immediate medical care, and reported the incident to the Oru Police Division.

The police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the investigation and urged the public to assist in identifying the mother. “The medical doctor in charge of the hospital informed our division about the abandoned child, prompting us to take immediate action. An investigation has been launched to identify those responsible for this incident. In the meantime, the child is receiving the necessary medical attention at the hospital. Our priority is to ensure the child’s well-being while we work diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding the abandonment,” she said.

Cases of child abandonment are not uncommon in Nigeria. In 2022, a baby girl unable to walk or talk was left outside a shop on Tajudeen Bello Street, Giwa Oke-Aro Road, Ogun State. After being rejected by several orphanages, the child was placed in police custody at the Agbado Division. Similarly, in January 2024, a woman, Olubunmi Ajayi, was arrested for attempting to drown her five-month-old baby in a river near Remo Secondary School in Sagamu.