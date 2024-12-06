Why Nigeria needs National Coast Guard - Minister Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, says there is a need to strengthen the collaboration between the ministry and the Nigerian Navy in safeguarding Nigerian maritime space as it is done in other climes. Oyetola made this submission on Thursday in Abuja at the Senate public hearing on the Nigerian Coast Guard Establishment Bill 2024. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a bill to establish the Nigerian Coast Guard recently scaled second reading in the Senate.

The minister said it was important to give credit to the Nigerian Navy for its achievements in safeguarding the Nigerian maritime space and giving Nigeria a good image worldwide. Oyetola said the collaborative effort between the ministry and its agency–the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in the Deep Blue Project had shown great results with zero piracy in Nigeria's territorial water in the last three years. “However, there is a need to further complement the efforts of our Navy as it is done in other climes. “According to a 2009 publication by the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies, 15 out of the 21 independent maritime nations in sub-Saharan Africa have dedicated coast guards, that identify themselves as such and none has our population and many of these countries do not have the length of our inland waterways or coastline. “Also, a 2015 publication by the Institute for Security Studies of the National Defence College of Nigeria highlighted the impact of activities such as illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing in the inland waters, coastal and marine fishing zones in sub-Saharan Africa. “These illegal activities are estimated to cost the region approximately between 3 billion dollars to 5 billion dollars a year in lost revenue. “The Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway development is a major game changer for the entire coastline of the country. “The project is expected to unlock the region's blue economy potential– hotels, beach resorts, water parks, eco-parks, ferry services, hospitality industries, industrial parks and more are soon to spring up along the coastline.’’

The minister said that such an increase in economic activities would require a dedicated institution that would be responsible for ensuring maritime safety, search and rescue, environmental protection and the enforcement of civil maritime laws. According to him, the spate of boat mishaps within the nation’s inland waterways is also a strong justification for the need to strengthen our maritime safety and the enforcement of maritime laws and regulations in the inland waterways. “This is necessary to boost maritime trade and trans-shipment in Nigeria. “Also, considering Nigeria’s critical position in the maritime domain on the continent and globally, the establishment of a National Coast Guard will further increase our standing in the comity of maritime nations. This will no doubt attract foreign support and assistance.”

Oyetola said that the establishment of the Coast Guard was aimed at maritime safety–by establishing clear protocols, enforcing safety regulations, and overseeing navigation routes in our inland waterways. He said the Coast Guard would play a critical role in safeguarding lives, property and trade within Nigeria’s coastal and inland waterways. The minister said that the Coast Guard would respond rapidly to maritime emergencies, conducting timely and efficient search and rescue operations. “The Coast Guard will actively work in collaboration with other relevant government agencies to prevent pollution and enforce environmental regulations within Nigeria’s waters. “Through initiatives focused on conservation and the protection of marine ecosystems, the Coast Guard will support Nigeria’s commitment to environmental stewardship, safeguarding marine biodiversity for future generations. “Enforcement of Civil Maritime Laws–tasked with upholding laws that govern civil maritime activities, the Coast Guard will enforce fishing laws and regulations, conventions on pollution and other civil maritime offences. “This function will support sustainable resource management, protect Nigeria’s waters from illegal exploitation and align with international best practices for civil maritime governance.’’

He also spoke on inter-agency collaboration with military/paramilitary agencies. According to him, the ministry is cognisant of the traditional but important roles being played, especially by the Nigerian Navy and the armed forces to protect our waterways and maritime assets through their operations. He said that the National Coast Guard would ensure effective collaboration with other military and paramilitary agencies. “To this end, we advocate the setting up of effective and coordinated machinery for seamless collaboration with the Nigerian Navy and other armed forces, as well as key agencies in the country, to further enhance the protection of our maritime resources. “This will include technology and resource sharing, joint maritime exercises, missions and training to enhance maritime safety and foster cooperation.’’ Oyetola urged the Senate and the National Assembly to lend their full support to the bill. He said that the Nigerian Coast Guard would act as a vital complement to the Navy, fostering a safe and sustainable maritime environment that was aligned with international best practices.