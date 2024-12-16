Why media should back tax reforms - President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called on the media to support his administration’s proposed tax reforms, describing them as a pivotal measure for building enduring national prosperity.

Speaking through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, at the 2024 Nigerian Media Merit Awards (NNMA) in Lagos, Tinubu emphasised the critical role of accurate reporting in fostering public understanding of the reforms.

“Our policies are deliberate and well-thought-out. Among our landmark reforms is tax restructuring—a profound step toward setting Nigeria on the path of enduring wealth and inclusive growth,” Tinubu stated.

Acknowledging differences in opinion on the reforms’ specifics, he highlighted a national consensus on the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the tax system.

The President explained that the proposed tax bills aim to reduce the number of taxes, alleviate burdens on vulnerable Nigerians, and boost state revenues while incentivising business growth.

He noted that these measures align with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which also includes subsidy removal and exchange rate unification.

Tinubu celebrated recent fiscal milestones, citing the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee’s highest-ever revenue distribution.

“These freed resources are financing critical initiatives, including the consumer credit scheme, student loan fund, MSME clinics, and massive road infrastructure projects,” he said.

Beyond tax reforms, Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to press freedom, urging journalists to responsibly counter misinformation in the digital age.

“Media freedom must be exercised responsibly, especially in an era where falsehoods often go viral,” he remarked.

To combat misinformation, the President announced the establishment of the UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Institute at the National Open University of Nigeria, aimed at equipping Nigerians with skills to identify credible information.

Tinubu commended Nigerian journalists for their contributions to democracy, congratulating the NNMA winners and pledging continued support for press rights.