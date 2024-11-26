We won’t rest until Nigerians experience a better living standard — President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving living standards for Nigerians following the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report showing a 3.46% growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter of 2024.

This marks an increase from the 3.19% recorded in the second quarter.

Reacting to the development, President Tinubu described the growth as a sign of progress amid the challenges posed by recent economic reforms.

“I am excited by the latest report from the NBS that our economy grew more than last quarter and beyond projections. While this is a welcome development, it shows that much work remains to be done,” he stated.

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2030, noting that plans to rebase the economy by 2025 would reflect Nigeria's evolving economic landscape.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, Tinubu assured Nigerians of "shared prosperity" through strategic reforms.

“We won’t rest until Nigerians feel the positive impacts in their pockets and experience a better living standard,” Tinubu promised, highlighting his administration’s tax reforms aimed at reducing the burden on small businesses and promoting equitable revenue distribution across states.

The President also stressed that the ongoing reforms are designed to reposition the economy for long-term growth, ensuring fiscal stability and inclusivity.

He called on Nigerians to remain hopeful, assuring that the government’s policies would yield tangible benefits soon.