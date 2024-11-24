VP Shettima, Akume, Gbajabiamila to celebrate young African leaders in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has been billed as the host of the biggest convergence of young African chief executives and leaders driving innovation and progress across the African continent.

The event organised by CEOs Network Africa has been slated for Sunday, December 15, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Alli-Bob Cinwon, Founder of CEOs Network Africa, expressed immense pride in the achievements of African youth.

“This year’s gala underscores the boundless potential and resilience of African youth. The overwhelming number of high-quality nominations we received—over 14,000—proves that Africa is truly on the rise,” Cinwon said.

He added, “We are proud to provide a platform to showcase the leaders shaping our continent’s future.”Joining him, Co-founder Omojo Wada highlighted the calibre of nominees, describing them as trailblazers. “The ingenuity and tenacity of young Africans are remarkable. It’s inspiring to see such talent, and we are honoured to celebrate them at this gathering of visionaries,” she remarked.

The ceremony will be graced by prominent figures, including Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President; Ayodele Olawande, Honourable Minister of Youth; Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, and Tourism; and Philanthropist Alhaji Ibrahim Dende, among other dignitaries.

A key highlight of the event will be the recognition of individuals making significant contributions in their fields.

Olori Atuwatse III, Queen of the Warri Kingdom, will receive the Cultural Heritage Award for her efforts in preserving African traditions. Philanthropist Alhaji Chief Ibrahim Egungbohun Dende will be honoured with the Philanthropy and Humanitarian Award, while Seyi Vodi, founder of Vodi Group, will be celebrated for his contributions to cultural heritage.

Additional honorees include Mohammed Sheidu, Executive Secretary of the Police Trust Fund, who will receive the Public Service and Leadership Award, and Stephen Akintayo, Chairman of GText Holdings, recognised with the Mentorship Excellence Award for empowering future leaders.

Special Recognition Awards will also be presented to Mubarak Danbatta of Rolling Energy, Mustapha Tijjani Banki of Bankroll Investment Limited, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan (SAN), Mohammed Tijani Sabiu of Impeccable Impressions, and J.J. Usman SAN for their outstanding contributions across various sectors.

Reflecting on the event’s national relevance, Ayo Adeagbo, Special Assistant to the President on Art, Culture, and Creative Economy and Chairman of the Awards Committee, said, “This initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to spotlight and celebrate young people. It underscores the president’s unwavering support for Nigerian youths as global leaders and change-makers.”