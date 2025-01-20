VIDEO: Mixed reactions as suspended RCCG Pastor Iluyomade launches own church

Suspended Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) cleric Pastor Idowu Iluyomade has stirred fresh controversy by launching a new church, Family Fellowship, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This move follows his suspension in 2023 over alleged insensitivity during a public celebration.

Iluyomade, formerly the senior pastor of RCCG’s City of David Parish, was criticised last year for hosting an elaborate event to mark his wife’s 60th birthday.

The celebration coincided with public mourning over the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Wigwe in the United States, drawing widespread condemnation.

Despite his suspension, which included a three-month hiatus and an internal investigation, Pastor Iluyomade held the inaugural service at his new church on Sunday, January 19th.

Viral videos from the event captured him joyfully dancing alongside congregants during worship. However, notable by her absence in the footage was his wife, Siju Iluyomade, prompting speculation among observers.

Netizens react

The new church has polarised opinions on social media.

Ayinke Ade criticised, “This one has no remorse whatsoever,” reflecting disapproval of Iluyomade’s resilience amid controversies.

Echoing similar concerns, Ogboye Official remarked, “Called by God, suspended by man. Una well done,” hinting at the perceived tension between divine calling and human judgment.

Some commentators highlighted concerns over the commercialisation of churches.

Jarvis Olamide opined, “They can’t do nothing afterward because they know all they gotta do is brainwash people to drop money.”

This sentiment was reinforced by Precious Capable, who bluntly stated, “Business must be made.

Others adopted a more neutral stance, with Mz_joiz advising, “Have a personal relationship with the Lord, God,” and Oodguw Umuoji adding, “Una still dey take this person seriously.”